Afrojack X Chico Rose Reveal New Lyric Video For 'Sad'

Chico Rose teams up with Afrojack for another slam dunk record.

Rising star DJ/producer Chico Rose teams up with fellow GRAMMY-winning Dutch phenomenon and mentor Afrojack, together they return with another slam dunk record in the shape of Speechless'. The two artists go back for years already, presenting a timeless tune, packed in an addictive dance groove, blending with Pop peculiarities, that sure to wow crowds all over the globe.

Dutch artists Chico Rose and Afrojack has delivered hit tunes as steady as the clock, which reached a climax last year when the guys released 'Sad', a hit record that by now counts over 46 million Spotify streams and over 5 million views on YouTube. The melancholic dance tune seemed to be everywhere last year, whether it was on worldwide radio and everyone's favorite playlists to DJ sets in the guise of countless remix versions.

And now, Chico Rose now returns to Wall Recordings with brand new release 'Speechless'. Teaming up with Afrojack, the record is a powerful house tune featuring impressive vocals by Azteck. Together they stylishly capture the uplifting vibe of the vocal lines, with its melancholic melodies, tasteful layers of synths and carefully dropping a deep house groove with sturdy beats and basslines. The result is a track that builds on dance energy, throwing together a fresh production with a timeless vocal line, sure to heat up every DJ set this season.

Chico spent years of hard work to make new music. He released his first single 'Play On' on Vato Gonzalez' Dirty House Records in 2014. After that, he released tracks on several labels, including Nicky Romero's Protocol Recordings and Afrojack's Wall Recordings. By then well-known DJ's in the scene started supporting Chico's music, including Afrojack who featured Chico in his sets for the last year and even decided to get Chico on his team.

Their collab track 'The Great Escape' turned into a huge success and was followed by more team-ups. Chico played on some major festivals like Ultra Music Festival (Miami), Tomorrowland (Belgium), EDC (Las Vegas) and Untold festival (Romania). After five successful years under the stage name Ravitez, he recently decided to use his real name (Chico de Reus) and continue making music as Chico Rose, leading to new releases like 'Where Did The Love Go', 'The Bass' and the global hit 'Sad', featuring Afrojack.

Named the #9 DJ in the world by DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll of 2019 (marking his eighth consecutive year of appearing in the Top 12), Afrojack is one of the most popular dance music acts of today and a sought-after producer. Throughout the years, he has worked with everyone from Pitbull to Sting and Beyoncé, won a Grammy for his and David Guetta's remix of Madonna's 'Revolver', and released an array of diverse hits. This year, having just released multiple collaborations, Afrojack continues to follow suit, and dominate dance floors across the globe.

