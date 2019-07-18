23rd Annual Christmas Songs and Stories Tour Announced by Award Winning Artist, John Berry

John Berry, a Grammy winning singer/songwriter, who was diagnosed with throat cancer after wrapping his 2018 Christmas tour, has announced his 23rd Annual Christmas Songs and Stories Tour for the 2019 holiday season. After 35 treatments, including chemotherapy and radiation, John has been back on the road and entertaining fans since May. This Christmas season promises to be a reason for celebration as he reflects on his ongoing recovery and the joy of the Christmas spirit. The seasonal fan favorite performances are filled with traditional Christmas songs, including his incredible version of "O Holy Night," many of his most requested hit songs, and a few of his childhood stories sprinkled in.



"I have looked forward to this tour each year for the last 22 years, but coming into this Christmas season, having overcome a major hurdle in my life, it has given me even more reasons to want to share God's most precious gift, Jesus, with audiences through Christmas Songs and Stories," shares John Berry.



"There is not a more beautiful and emotionally powerful voice in music than that of John Berry" states Lorianne Crook, Crook & Chase.



2019 Tour Dates:

7-26-19 - Danbury, NC - The Arts Place

7-27-19 - Cottageville, WV - Jackson County Jr Fair

8-8-19 - Port Clinton, OH - The Listening Room

8-9-19 - Lake Orion, MI - 20 Front Street

8-24-19 - Tifton, GA - Tift Theater

9-14-19 - Panama City Beach, FL - Holiday Inn Resort Concert Series

10-24-19 - Alexander, AL - Benjamin Russell HS The Heart Behind the Music Series



2019 Christmas Songs and Stories Tour:

11-22-19 - Marietta, GA -Marietta Performing Arts Center

11-24-19 - High Point, NC - High Point Theater

11-29-19 - Shipshewana, IN - Shipshewana Event Center

11-30-19 - Washington, IN - Washington High School Theater

12-1-19 - Chillicothe, OH - Majestic Theatre

12-5-19 - Jeffersonville, IN - Jeffersonville Plaza

12-7-19 - Detroit Lakes, MN - Historic Holmes Theater

12-11-19 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera House

12-12-19 - Wilkesboro, NC - Wilkes Community College

12-13-19 - Albany, GA - Albany Municipal Auditorium

12-14-19 - Watkinsville, GA - Oconee County Civic Center

12-16-19 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre

12-17-19 - Gainesville, GA - Pearce Auditorium

12-18-19- Dothan, AL - Dothan Opera House

12-19-19 - Breman, GA - Mill Town Music Hall

12-20-19 - Tifton, GA - Tift Theatre

12-21-19 - Macon, GA - The Grand Opera House

12-22-19 - Gallatin, TN - The Palace Theatre



Stay current with John Berry on his website johnberry.com and follow him on social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Music is available for streaming on Spotify ,Apple Music and Google Play download on Amazon Music and iTunes. Watch video content on YouTube.



About John Berry:

GRAMMY Award-winning country star John Berry continues to celebrate the 26th anniversary since signing his first record deal with his most recent single "The Richest Man" from the new album Thomas Road. In 2019 , Berry was diagnosed with throat cancer, requiring 35 treatments combined of radiation and chemotherapy. In 2018 charted at #30 on the Music Row Breakout Charts with the single, "Beautifully Broken," which is featured in the soundtrack for the movie of the same name. Berry has placed 20 singles on the country hit parade charts, six of which went Top 5 as well as a No. 1 on the Billboard and Radio & Records country charts. He has earned numerous Gold and Platinum records. Berry's co-written "A Mind Of Her Own" and "Kiss Me In The Car" introduced him to radio audiences in 1993. Then, "Your Love Amazes Me," "What's In It For Me" and "You And Only You" thrust him to stardom in 1994. "Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye," "I Think About It All The Time," and "If I Had Any Pride Left At All" were all major hits the following year. "Your Love Amazes Me" earned Berry a 1995 GRAMMY nomination. In 1996, he scored a GRAMMY win for his participation in Amazing Grace: A Country Salute to Gospel Vol. 1. Berry took "Change My Mind" into the country music Top 5 in that same year. "She's Taken A Shine" became an even bigger hit in 1997. The same year, he was nominated for CMA Vocal Event of the Year for "Long Haired Country Boy" with Charlie Daniels and Hal Ketchum. Both fans and the media took note when "There He Goes" was released as a 1999 duet with Patsy Cline. Berry's two most recent albums, What I Love The Most and his holiday album, Christmas, are both available now on his website as well as iTunes and other digital retailers. Follow John on his website at www.johnberry.com.





