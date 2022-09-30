Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ZENATO Produces Pleasing Italian Red Wines from Valpolicella

Sep. 30, 2022  
Discover a trio of Zenato red wines grown in the beautiful Italian region of Valpolicella, the viticultural zone in the province of Verona that lies just east of Lake Garda.

Whether paired with seasonal fall foods, or simply enjoyed on their own, this Italian selection of reds offers just the right quality and complexity to please wine lovers.

Zenato Valpolicella Superiore 2019 offers rich, deep aromas of wild berries, black currants, black cherries, and spices, with hints of chocolate. This soft, supple wine is made predominantly of Corvina grapes that display the ripe black cherry flavors for which the grape is known. The wine is dry and robust with lovely velvety texture. (SRP $17, purchase link available here)

Zenato Alanera Rosso Veronese 2019 derives extra richness from an innovative variation on the traditional appassimento method practiced throughout Valpolicella. The highly concentrated juice from these partially dried grapes adds an unusually complex spectrum of aromas and flavors to the blend. Alanera is full-bodied with elegant and velvety tannins. Vibrant acidity brings balance and freshness, and supports a lasting and harmonious finish. (SRP $17, purchase link available here)

Zenato Ripassa Valpolicella Superiore 2018 is a blend of 85% Corvina, 10% Rondinella, and 5% Oseleta. The wine displays intense aromas of blackberries and black currants underscored by aromas of spice pepper, and a hint of leather. On the palate, it is smooth with well-balanced acidity. The wine is refined in tanks for six months and then aged in French allier tonneaux for eighteen months. The wine spends an additional six months in bottle before it is released. (SRP $28, purchase link available here)

We like that Zenato wines are available at price points to suit all budgets. To learn more about the producer, please visit their web site at https://www.zenato.it/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Zenato

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


September 30, 2022

