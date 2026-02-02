VALENTINE’S DAY-It's Dine Time

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you ready for Valentine's Day? We are making it easy for you to decide where to dine in NYC with top suggestions. Here are 20, yes 20 great choices that offer a variety of cuisines and price points. It's time to make your reservations. Raise a glass and cheers to all the people we love!

SaiTong Thai (Midtown) The restaurant will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with its classic menu alongside new dishes such as Golden Sea, scallops with umami orange glaze, dehydrated sea grapes, pineapple, red chili peppers and creamy mayo sauce; Shrimp Angle - fried crispy shrimp wrapped in golden noodles, served with refreshing lemon sauce; Lime Garlic Branzino - branzino steamed to perfection topped with a zesty lime and garlic sauce; Short Ribs Chu Chee - short ribs simmered in rich Chu Chee curry paste with creamy coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, asparagus and red chili peppers; and desserts such as Saitong on Ice, coconut ice cream, grass jelly and jackfruit topped with signature chewy bean, and Tuay Tong, Thai steamed coconut milk pudding.

Craft (Gramercy Park) The restaurant will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special four-course menu, featuring three savory dishes and a dessert for two. Menu highlights include the Pumpkin Agnolotti made with black trumpet and sage; Braised Short Rib with mushroom bolognese, horseradish, and green peppercorn; Spice Roasted Lobster paired with leeks and cauliflower; and Chocolate Souffle Cake complemented by salted caramel bourbon ice cream and passion fruit caramel. The price is $175 per person.

Temple Court (FiDi) This Valentine’s Day, Temple Court will be offering a special four-course menu, complete with a selection of decadent dishes. Enjoy menu items like the Hamachi Crudo with green apple, horseradish, and beech mushrooms; and the Beef Wellington for Two, served with creamed spinach, hen of the woods mushrooms, and sauce Périgourdine. Then, end your meal on a sweet note with a choice of the Chocolate Blackout Cake or Passion Fruit Pavlova. The price is $175 per person.

Bourbon Steak New York (Central Park South) This Valentine’s Day, Bourbon Steak New York will offer a three-course prix fixe menu for two, featuring two savory courses and a shared dessert. Menu highlights begin with starters such as Heart-Shaped Ravioli filled with butternut squash, sunchoke espuma, and brown butter, or Shrimp Cocktail served with a gin-spiked cocktail sauce and horseradish. For the main course, choose from Herb-Crusted Rack of Lamb with brussels sprouts and parsnip purée; Chilean Sea Bass with winter bean conserva, tomato raisins, and miso confit; or Washugyu Ribeye with horseradish-crusted tomato and red wine jus. To finish select Brûléed Basque Cheesecake made with Meyer lemon curd and huckleberries, or the Cupid Exotix Heart, featuring white chocolate mousse, mango, passion fruit, and 24k gold. The price is $215 per person.

Rolo’s (Ridgewood, Queens) This Valentine’s Day, Rolo’s returns with its annual French bistro pop-up, reimagined with an alpine-inspired theme. Running for four nights, the experience will feature an à la carte menu built around cozy, decadent flavors drawn from the Alps – meant for lingering dinners, good wine, and great company

Shota Omakase (Brooklyn) Celebrate Valentine’s Weekend at Shota Omakase across Friday 2/13 and Saturday 2/14, where the team will serve a special, 20-course menu for both lunch and dinner seatings – beginning with five otsunami courses, followed by Dashi Soup, 11 premium nigiri including Kasugodai (young sea bream from Kagoshima) and Kan Buri (winter yellowtail from Hokkaido), one hand roll, and closing with two decadent desserts.

Peasant (NoLita) In the venue's romantic candlelit dining room, Peasant is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a four-course dinner drawn from its à la carte menu, allowing guests to curate their own prix fixe menu with their favorite dishes. Menu highlights include Octopus with hot chili and breadcrumbs; bucatini carbonara; and Snowdance Farm rotisserie chicken with caper and shallot butter. To make the evening even more memorable, the restaurant will be offering wine pairings and specials throughout the night. The price is $125 per person.

Forgione (Tribeca) This Valentine’s Day, Forgione is offering a four-course dinner with dishes from it’s a la carte menu, allowing guests to create their own prix fixe menu. Highlights include the Smoking Hot Oysters with Mangalitsa belly maître d’ and Reade Street Wash; Chili Lobster with a sesame seed bun; and Montauk monkfish with potato gnocchi, Spanish olive, and prosciutto agrodulce. Specials will be available during the evening, as well. The Price is $125 per person.

Club Room (SoHo) This is one of NYC’s most romantic destinations for live music and dining. Step through the velvet curtain into Soho Grand’s gilded hideaway, where candlelit glamour, plush banquettes, and classic cocktails set the stage for an indulgent evening. Guests will enjoy a $150 prix fixe dinner menu paired with a live musical performance by renowned vocalist Ollice Spaulding.

Dandelion (West Village) Dandelion is the new cocktail bar from hospitality power players Eytan Sugarman and Will Makris. Designed as an intimate escape from the winter chill, the space feels tailor-made for lingering conversations, candlelit cocktails, and late-night bites with a loved one. The chic interior includes a moody lounge area and a softly lit bar clad in fluted paneling and deep green marble with dramatic white veining. Arched, backlit niches filled with sculptural bottles, books, and candlelight create a warm focal point, while a palette of deep greens, golds, and ambers gives the room a cinematic glow with art by Mexican artist Leopoldo Goút. The beverage program, led by Keith Larry leans into elegant cocktails ideal for date night. Created by Chef Franco Sampogna of Michelin-starred Frevo, the food program centers on refined, shareable plates that lend themselves naturally to date night, including a Bluefin Tuna Crudo with pil pil sauce and caviar, and Montauk Razor Clams with pickled mushrooms and panko.

Bella Luna (Upper West Side) The beloved Italian restaurant for more than 35 years, invites couples to partake in an evening curated to celebrate romance, flavor, and indulgence. Available exclusively on February 14 for only $65 per person, the five-course menu offers guests a mix of traditional and inventive options for a memorable meal. Dishes include an appetizer of Asparagus Soup; second course choices such as Jumbo Shell Pasta or Beef Carpaccio; entrees to include Lobster Ravioli or Wild Striped Bass; and Chocolate Covered Strawberry for dessert. Specialty cocktails will be available for the occasion.

Berimbau Brazilian Table (Herald Square) The restaurant is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu at $95/guest. Perfect for those seeking a romantic night out with infectious Brazilian energy, Valentine’s Day at Berimbau includes a starter of Polviho Crocante, yuca starch flat bread with a side of house made cream cheese and Yanomami mushroom butter, along with a choice of one appetizer, one entrée, and one dessert. Highlights include Crudo de Vieira, scallops, guava sauce, cucumber, and espelette pepper; Picanha for Two, elite prime picanha with yuca purée and roasted vegetables; and Romeu & Julieta, guava cheesecake with guava paste and puffed rice. Guests can elevate the evening with seasonal cocktails such as the Solar, grey goose l’orange, passion fruit, tangerine, cumaru syrup and lemon. Cocktails are not included in the prix fixe.

U Omakase (Brooklyn) Across the river in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, U Omakase’s intimate, dinner party-like chef’s counter invites couples, friends and solo diners to enjoy a Japanese French tasting menu with global influences. The 12-course Valentine’s Day experience includes dishes such as Oysters with green apple and Thai basil; Shima Aji with celery root sauce and pickled fennel; Toro served atop foie gras in a black garlic sauce that’s been steeped in cream; and Panna Cotta with vanilla, coconut, and huckleberry. Adding to the allure, U Omakase is tucked behind a discreet entrance with minimal signage. Guests knock on the door marked “173” to be welcomed into an evening centered on connection, community, and exceptional flavors.

The Standard Grill (Meatpacking District) Located at The Standard, High Line the place to dine, flirt, and linger a little longer. Guests can start with Oysters on the Half Shell ($24) topped with hibiscus rose granita, cucumber mignonette, and jalapeño, or share the Ruby Red Salad ($20) with rosalba radicchio, red endive, blood orange, ricotta salata, and pomegranate vinaigrette. For mains, keep it elegant with Pistachio Crusted Sea Scallops ($46) over celery root velouté with wilted swiss chard and a kiss of chili crunch, or go big with the Porterhouse for Two ($180) served with three peppercorn sauce, creamed spinach, pomme purée, and crispy shaved shallots. Finish with Warm Chocolate Cake ($16), molten truffle center, vanilla bean ice cream, raspberries, because romance should end on a sweet note.

Boucherie (Midtown, West Village and Union Square) This Valentine’s Day, treat your special someone to an unforgettable meal at La Grande Boucherie, Boucherie West Village and Greenwich Village. All restaurants will be serving a vibrant Red Beet Salad ($24) with frisée, ginger-orange vinaigrette, and citrus crème fraîche. For the main course, choose from our Bouillabaisse Classique ($46), a Provencal seafood stew with rouille and saffron or the rich Beef Cheeks Bordelaise ($42) with parsnip purée and marinated mushrooms. End on a sweet note with Love ($17), a decadent dessert of Valrhona milk chocolate mousse, raspberry, and speculoos crumble.

So & So’s Neighborhood Piano Bar (Hell’s Kitchen) Sip on an Aeroplane with Malfy Grapefruit Gin, lemon, Amaro Nonino & Aperol, or get bold with She’s From NY featuring Michter’s Rye, Averna, Fernet Branca & orange bitters. Prefer a classic seduction? Espresso Martinis and timeless Martinis are always on the menu. Guests can also indulge in the $60 Valentine’s Day Prix-Fixe. Start with mini lobster rolls dripping in miso aioli, briny oysters with champagne mignonette, or a grilled little gem Caesar. Main dishes include an 8 oz hanger steak with chimichurri and fries, spicy sesame tuna with chili crunch and yuzu ponzu, or guajillo chicken smothered in creamy heat. For dessert, there's Bourbon-laced bread pudding with espresso gelato, decadent Black Forest chocolate cake, or a refreshing seasonal sorbet — because every love story deserves a sweet finish.

HAGS (East Village) the acclaimed, one-of-a-kind, queer-owned fine dining restaurant has specials over Valentine’s weekend on February 13th to the 14th. Chef Telly Justice and the team at HAGS will be offering a romantic, seven-course tasting menu inspired by flowers, with dishes highlighting ingredients such as saffron, vanilla, hibiscus, rose and chamomile. Pricing is $175 for the omnivore menu and $155 for the vegan, with an optional add-on of rose centric wine pairings and non-alcoholic pairings from Wine Director Camille Lindsley. There will be two seatings available at 6 or 9PM.

BLACKBARN Restaurant (NoMad) The farm-to-table, American restaurant from Award-Winning Chef/Owner John Doherty and his team have curated a special four course pre-fixe and a special a la carte menu to celebrate love this Valentine's Day. The a la carte menu features the venue’s favorite dishes from its fall/winter menu. The pre-fixe ($175/per adult, $215 with optional wine pairing) starts with either your voice of either A Symphonie of Caviar or its signature Wild Mushroom Toast with robiola, taleggio, parmesan and watercress. For its second course, options are either its Sweet Potato Salad, hen of the woods mushrooms with a herb vinaigrette or Foie Gras Torchon. For the main courses, the options are either Pan Seared Diver Scallops with porcini risotto and black truffle topped with garlic crumbs or Filet Mignon served with celery root and apple risotto topped with pancetta. For dessert, guests will get to enjoy its extra-special sweet treat, either a Chocolate Caramel Pear Tart topped with gold leaf or Orange & Strawberry Eclair.

Mission Ceviche (Union Square and Upper East Side) Options for Valentine’s Day include the regular a la carte menu where the signature tableside ceviche service- prepared from their traditional carretilla—adds a bit of ceremony and excitement to every meal. The menus at both restaurants draw from Peruvian and Nikkei traditions, offering bold coastal dishes. For the occasion, Chef Jose Luis Chavez will offer a la carte options and specials to keep it memorable and flexible for guests to not feel tied to a set menu. Specials at both locations, include: Hamachi Tiradito with Hibiscus tiger’s milk, pickled daikon and hibiscus gel; Lobster Al Ajillo, garlic butter aji amarillo sauce, and grilled sourdough; Butternut Square Risottowith catch of the day; Australian Rack of Lamb (saltado-style) with a truffle demi glace and desert with Chocolate and Lucuma.

Temple Bar (Nolita) This is one of New York City's most romantic cocktail dens, from the chill of its martinis and the conversations shared pairs beautifully with its design details like its oak bar, velvet drapes and its black marble and leather-topped tables. For Valentine’s Day, the bar is leaning into that signature, sultry atmosphere with a special Date Night by Candlelight ($200/pp) tasting experience curated by the team to enhance the mood. The cocktail pairings start with a choice of a Paper Plane or Naked & Famous with a shared savory course with Veselka potato or short rib pierogies or cozy pigs in a blanket. The centerpiece is a martini-and–caviar bump pairing, letting guests choose their preferred martini style. From there, couples enjoy a shared plate-shrimp cocktail or crudité served alongside two glasses of Piper-Heidsieck Rosé Champagne, before ending on the classic Valentine’s finale with chocolate-covered strawberries for two.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy