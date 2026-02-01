SUPER BOWL 2026-Game Day Destinations in NYC

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Are you ready for the big game? We have rounded up 7 lucky spots where you can enjoy delicious food and drink as you cheer on your team for Super Bowl 2026. Whether you are a fan of the Seahawks or the Patriots, you can be sure that these destinations promise an unforgettable game day.

Slate at 54 W. 21st St. invites guests on Sunday, February 8th for an unforgettable Super Bowl Watch Party on its 15 foot LED HD video wall screen, accompanied by a Funktion-One sound system and over 20 HD screens throughout the expansive venue. General admission offers standing room and access to a buffet through the first quarter, while table reservations include food and beverage credit alongside buffet access through the first quarter. Every ticket also grants access to Slate’s incredible amenities, such as the brand new Sports Simulators, interactive darts, pool table, mini-bowling, foosball, and arcade. The buffet, available through the first quarter, includes a live-action nacho station, Buffalo chicken wings served with ranch and blue cheese, sliders featuring American cheese, bread and butter pickles, and secret sauce on brioche buns, as well as French fries, pigs in a blanket, vegetable spring rolls, and mac and cheese bites. An à la carte menu will also be available throughout the game.

Elsie Rooftop at 1412 Broadway is hosting a Super Bowl LX Viewing Party on Sunday, February 8th beginning at 4pm. The glamorous, all-season retreat is perched 25 stories above Midtown Manhattan near Bryant Park, inspired by legendary actress and decorator Elsie de Wolfe and offering plush seating, art deco details, and sweeping skyline views for an elevated Super Bowl experience. Guests can choose from several ticket options, including the Tailgate Ticket with a 4:30 PM entry, four-hour standard open bar, and a game-day buffet featuring a build-your-own nacho bar, buffalo chicken wings, homestyle mac and cheese, spicy meatballs, potato skins, and pulled pork. For a later arrival, the Game Day Ticket offers a 6:30 PM entry with a two-hour open bar and standing-room-only access. Reserved seating options are also available, including a Table for 2 with a 6:30 PM entry and two-hour open bar; a Table for 4, Table for 6, or Table for 9, each including a 6:30 PM entry, a shared appetizer platter, and a two-hour open bar. Appetizer platter selections include buffalo chicken wings, mini truffled grilled cheese, sliders, margherita or bianca flatbread, and Thai chicken skewers.

Haven Rooftop located in the Theater District at 132 W 47th St is your destination for the ultimate Super Bowl LX viewing experience on Sunday, February 8th. Get ready for an electric game-day atmosphere with stadium-style excitement in the heart of Midtown. Doors open at 5:30 pm, with kickoff at 6:30 pm. Guests can enjoy beer buckets and appetizer platters throughout the night while watching the game surrounded by fellow fans. Bring your team spirit, grab a drink, and settle in for an unforgettable Superbowl Sunday at Haven Rooftop.

Time Out Market Union Square at 124 E 14th Street is the place where fans will gather for a high-energy viewing party on Sunday, February 8th. The market will screen the game across eight TVs, including two large projection screens, creating an electric game-day atmosphere. Seating is first come, first served, with no reservations required. Just show up, grab a spot, and settle in. With a wide selection of food and drinks available from Time Out Market’s vendors like Fornino, Kim Rai Thai, Kebabwala, and more, it’s an easy and exciting way to enjoy Super Bowl LX in the heart of Union Square.

Clinton Hall has a Tailgate Experience on Sunday, February 8th at its 230 E. 51st St. location. It is the perfect way to enjoy the big game. The event includes an open bar from 4 PM to kickoff, followed by a cash bar for the remainder of the game. A bottomless buffet will be available from 4 PM through the end of halftime, featuring wings, hot dogs, and sliders. Guests can also participate in classic tailgate games such as cornhole, football throw, and more. Standing tickets are priced at $50 per person, while seated tickets are available for $75 per person.

Threes Brewing on 333 Douglass Street in Brookly should be on your radar as the go-to destination for game day watching. Threes’ flagship Gowanus R&D brewery boasts a spacious main bar and oversized projector screen, creating an ideal space for sports viewing. For the Big Game, fans can expect exclusive specials from Grand Army South, the option to upgrade to a four-hour Unlimited Drinks Package for $60, and a limited number of group reservations, making the brewery an easy, high-energy alternative to streaming at home. Threes will also host its annual Puppy Bowl Watch Party with Badass Animal Rescue from 1pm-4pm. Guests can meet adoptable pups in real life, watch the Puppy Bowl on the big screen, and support a great cause, with $1 from every flagship pint donated directly to Badass!

Mission Ceviche and Sub-Mission at 7 East 17th Street is a destination for those looking for an excuse to watch outside their home can head to Mission Ceviche, where they are hosting their first-ever Super Bowl watch party “Bad Bunny Bowl.” Inspired by the halftime show and the artist’s music, the bi-level celebration starts at brunch in the main dining room with regular dining service and Bad Bunny playing in the background throughout the day, leading straight into kickoff where TVs will be available at the bar. Downstairs in their new hidden cocktail lounge, Sub-Mission, the energy shifts into full watch party mode with screens at the bar and lounge seating, Bad Bunny music breaks leading into the main event, themed cocktails in team's color palettes, and elevated bites like Truffle Sliders, Mushroom Flatbread, Crispy Rice, and other shareable small plates. As a Latin-rooted restaurant, the menu leans tropical and vibrant, making the day feel less like a traditional sports bar and more like a music-driven cultural celebration that happens to include football.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Slate