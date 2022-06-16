Thrivia! With Thorgy Thor at The Standard on 6/22

Thrivia! With Thorgy Thor is back for PRIDE month. Join The Standard and a host of kooky, zany, and fabulous drag queens for an exciting, irreverent trivia challenge. Kick the celebration into high gear with Chambord on Wednesday, June 22. Join us for an evening of trivia and drink for a cause, being the first to try Chambord's exclusive PRIDE-inspired cocktail, Say Gay available only at The Standard exclusively on June 22nd.

Join Chambord and hosts Boostie Lefaris & Kiki Ballchange for an exciting trivia night, featuring Chambord's exclusive Cocktail for a Cause, with proceeds benefitting PFLAG, the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families. There is a $20 per person minimum spend. Reserve your space: HERE.

At Chambord, they believe PRIDE should be celebrated all year round, and are proud to showcase Chambord's signature cocktail, Say Gay, at The Standard - a delicious, refreshing libation made with Chambord, lime juice, mint syrup, vodka and topped with some bubbly. While you're sipping and celebrating, proceeds from the Chambord cocktail will benefit PFLAG, the first and largest organization dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for LGBTQ+ people and their families.

Check out the recipe for this featured cocktail from Chambord.

Say Gay

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Vodka

-0.75 oz Chambord

-0.5 oz Mint Syrup

-0.5 oz Lime Juice

-TOP with 1 oz Blanc de Blanc

Method: Build in a shaker with ice, shake and garnish with fresh raspberries.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chambord