The Sweetest NYFW Show Of Them All: SERENDIPITY3 and Batsheva

Here's the news of the sweetest show of New York Fashion Week. This past Friday, Batsheva held their NYFW show at NYC's iconic landmark and flagship restaurant, Serendipity3. Batsheva, NYC based ready-to-wear fashion brand for women and girls, and Serendipity3, home of the famous Frrrozen Hot Chocolates, came together to create a sweet moment during the cultural staple that NYFW is for the city.

The highlights from Batsheva's show at Serendipity3, as well as some additional NYFW happenings include:

-Batsheva's star studded show held at the iconic restaurant included moments on the "runway" from Busy Philipps + Byrdie Philipps, Rory Culkin, Veronica Webb, Amy Fine Collins, Chloe Fineman, Ego Nwodim, Heidi Garder, ALOK and more. Attendees in the crowd included Karen Elson, Sarah Sophie Flicker, Clara McGregor, Tina Lueng and many more creating a full house in the restaurant for the fabulous showcase of Batsheva fashion items.

-Additionally, Serendipity3 received a special shout out at the Coach NYFW show, while calling out some of New York City's most iconic establishments, including the Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park, Zabar's The Eagle and more.

-In case you missed it, Selena Gomez, part owner and investor in Serendipity3 and Serendipity Brands, dined into the restaurant during NYFW wearing a fabulous burnt orange dress and enjoyed her brand new menu item, the Selena Sundae.

With a full house in attendance, patrons were served classic menu items from the restaurant, such as French Fries in Serendipity branded cones, Mini Frrrozen Hot Chocolates and Pink Champagne. The flagship restaurant recently reopened its doors this summer after over a year of renovations and revitalization to its iconic location of 67 years and is so thrilled to be part of this substantial week in NYC culture.

Photo Credit: Don Ashby