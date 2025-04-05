THE STANDARD, HIGH LINE Presents Tarot & Tea 'Tinis with Maraschino

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It’s already three months into 2025, and now that spring is here, we’re all dying to find out what’s really in the cards for each of us for this year. Visit Tarot & Tea 'Tinis with Maraschino, a unique blend of tarot readings and tea-infused martinis at The Standard, High Line every other Thursday in April and May 2025.

This one-of-a-kind experience combines mystical tarot readings by the renowned Maraschino Tarot with delectable $10 tea-infused martinis, creating the perfect setting for you to relax, have fun, and discover what the summer has in store.

Here are some details for our readers!

-Upcoming Dates: 4/10, 4/24, 5/8, and 5/22

-Time: 7-9 PM

-Location: The Living Room at The Standard, High Line

The event includes the following:

-$10 tea-infused martinis, including our tequila-based Poison Ivy with Hibiscus and Baking Spices or the sake-based Steamy Kanzake with aloe liqueur, yuzu and mint tea.

-Mystical tarot readings on a first-come, first-served basis

-An immersive experience curated by Maraschino, known as a DJ and tarot reader in addition to hosting Kiss Cafe on NTS Radio and Pop Couture on Rovr Radio.

The Standard, High Line is located at 848 Washington Street, New York, NY 10014. For more information, visit HERE and call 212.645.4646.

Photo Credit: Provided by The Standard, High Line

Comments