Interview: Riccardo Gabriele-PR Pro Talks Italian Wines

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People in the know are enamored with the quality and versatility of Italian wines. We recently had the pleasure of meeting public relations pro, Riccardo Gabrielle at Felice 83 on the Upper East Side of New York City where an excellent selection of wines from regions throughout Italy was showcased.

Riccardo Gabriele is an Italian communication and public relations professional specializing in wine, spirits and the wider agrifood sector. In 2006 he founded PR Comunicare il vino, a boutique agency supporting 40+ wine producers across Italy and delivering international brand ambassador engagements. He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Corriere del vino, a daily online publication focused on the wine industry, and the creator of specialist brands Spirits PR (2020) and PR FOOD (2021). In 2021 he co-founded PR VINO LTD in Hong Kong to advise clients on Asian market development.

A professional journalist since 2005 and a FERPI member since 2011, he combines editorial expertise with strategic communications, media relations and market positioning. He has held leadership roles within consortia and wine districts, including Coordinator of the Quality Wine District of Oltrepo Pavese (2018 2019) and Director of Consorzio Montescudaio (appointed in 2009). He also contributes as a lecturer and trainer on communication and public relations within academic programmes connected to the University of Pisa.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Sciences (cum laude) and a degree in Philosophy. He is an AIS Sommelier and holds WSET Level 2 certifications in both Wines and Spirits; he is currently attending WSET Level 3 in Wines.

When was your first foray into the world of wine?

My first foray into the world of wine dates back to my childhood. My father was something of a private collector (we are talking about the very early 1980s). I remember the bottles around the house and the first Veronelli guides that I used to leaf through, even before I could read, just to look at the labels. And then, of course, for Father’s Day my gift—obviously financed by my mother—was always wine: Brunello or Barolo

Tell us a little about your daily publication Corriere del vino.

Il Corriere del Vino (which is now 21 years old) was born from the combination of my work as a journalist (for more than 30 years now) and my passion for wine. In the beginning, the editorial team consisted of myself and a few friends (among them I remember Iacopo Di Teodoro, who has been living in New York for years and works in high-end wine importing). Once a week we would meet in a place called La Cantina Senese in Livorno for tastings. Many samples would arrive. The atmosphere was very different then, and we “discovered” many wineries. Today the structure is more complex: there is a deputy editor, Andrea Radic, and long-time collaborators such as Urano Cupisti and Giorgio Dracopulos, together with Alice Romiti. We have also expanded into gastronomy and other areas. I must admit that I dedicate less time to it than I did twenty years ago, but it is still my creation (together with friends Massimiliano Baldocchi and Matteo Doveri, who still take care of the technical side, while Simonetta Geppetti manages the editorial office).

Why do you think Italian wines are so prized by consumers?

Italian wine is something that goes far beyond what is in the glass. In every sip you can sense the story of a country and of winemakers who put into their work a passion that comes from a very ancient tradition. As you know, I am Tuscan. In our areas the Etruscans, 3,000 years ago, would bring wine as a gift—just as we still do today when we visit friends for dinner. This historical value makes our wine and our country unique, and it is something that wine lovers all over the world clearly perceive.

We'd love to know about some of the wines you represent as an international brand ambassador.

That is a difficult question. It is not easy to talk only about a few of the wines I represent. However, I can give you a general picture that I hope helps explain them. First of all, I love working with people. Before collaborating with a winery, I want to meet the producers and taste the wines. Without that, I do not start a collaboration. Why? Because I need to feel that the company is somehow mine as well. The wines I represent, as you may have tasted, are above all expressive: expressive of people and of their territory.

As a public relations professional, what are some of the challenges of your career?

Public relations is a constantly evolving world. The most significant changes, however, have come in the very last few years with new technologies. Just think of artificial intelligence. I am studying these changes to understand how our work can adapt. As Bauman would say—simplifying a bit—we live in a “liquid society,” and therefore our communication must also become liquid, capable of changing and transforming. But we must be careful: the tools may change, but the content should not. It must remain anchored in truth and emotion, because in this post-postmodern context—yes, I have added another “post”—we perhaps have an even greater need for something solid and real

Can you suggest a few food and wine pairings that you personally enjoy?

I must admit that I love many food and wine pairings. From seafood crudités, which I gladly pair with coastal Vermentino wines, to our Cacciucco (a traditional dish from my city), which works beautifully with young, dynamic red wines such as Chianti or Ciliegiolo. As a Tuscan, I cannot resist a good steak with Sangiovese. And then there are cheeses. An unusual pairing? Aged Parmigiano Reggiano with Vin Santo: absolutely delicious.

Is there anything else you would like our readers to know.

Yes, I would like to end with an invitation. First of all, be curious. Italy has an incredible wine heritage that is still waiting to be discovered. Experiment.

Follow on Instagram @pr.comunicare.il.vino

Photo Credit: Faenza