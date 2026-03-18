ABSENTE Celebrates National Absinthe Day at LOU LOU in the Chelsea Neighborhood

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Absente, the renowned spirit brand, recently enjoyed a National Absinthe Day event on March 5th at the charming restaurant, LOU LOU in the Chelsea neighborhood. Broadwayworld was there for all the excitement.

More than a celebration, Absinthe Day became a tribute to the return of the Green Fairy and to the enduring allure of a spirit that continues to inspire a new generation of drinkers. Absente brought the spirit and mystique of the Belle Époque era to life in NYC with food, music, cocktails, and good company. It was one of the series of immersive events across the United States, with celebrations also in Boston, New York, Miami, and Orlando.

Guests enjoyed cocktails crafted with Absente as well as the traditional absinthe ritual, served with the classic fountain and sugar cube just as artists and intellectuals once prepared the drink in the cafés of late 19th Century Paris.

Once known as the signature drink of the Belle Époque, absinthe was a true muse of the Parisian cultural revolution. Synonymous with cabarets, artistic inspiration, and the vibrant nightlife that defined the capital, it accompanied artists, dancers, and poets during one of the most creative periods in Parisian history.

Produced in France, Absente is recognized as the first absinthe reintroduced to the United States following the historic ban, and it is the leading Absinthe brand in the world, helping pave the way for the spirit’s return to the American market. Today, the brand continues to champion the culture, ritual, and heritage that make absinthe one of the most unique spirits in the world.

(Photo Credit Jakobsson & Zillen Studio)

We are excited about the alliance of two Parisian icons! Grande Absente 69° proudly announces an exclusive collaboration with the iconic Moulin Rouge® cabaret in Paris, celebrating a shared heritage deeply rooted in the spirit of the Belle Époque. Absente will produce an exclusive limited edition that is a wonderful tribute to the vibrant Parisian spirit and the festive energy that the Moulin Rouge® continues to represent around the world. Consumers can purchase this special bottle starting in May 2025. Grande Absente 69° Moulin Rouge® is more than a spirit, it is a signature.

To learn more about the Absente brand, please visit their Instagram.

Photo Credit: Platinum Media LLC