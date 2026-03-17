Review: NARKARA in Union Square-Distinctive Thai Cuisine in an Elegant Setting

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Narkara is a unique and wonderful restaurant in the Union Square neighborhood that serves dishes from Thailand’s northern and northeastern regions. If you’re looking for a delectable meal of artfully presented cuisine with top-notch service in a beautifully designed setting, make a reservation. Narkara offers guests a premier dining experience. And there is seating available for all size parties so enjoy an intimate dinner or gather your group.

Narkara is from Kinnaree Hospitality Group, led by Verasak Sangsiri, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America. He is joined by partners Tanapon Srisupha, a Northern Thai native and Rocky Romruen, a seasoned front-of-house operator.

Chef Sakdiphat Mokkasak, who brings 16 years of experience cooking at notable New York City Thai establishments, has created the tempting menu. He has a remarkable talent for utilizing the finest ingredients to showcase bright and bold flavors. His approach uses time honored methods such as slow simmering, curing and steaming with a distinctive contemporary flair. The menu offers a delightful array of Small Plates, Large Plates, Sides and Desserts.

Photo Credit: Titaporn Kuna

The beverage program has been specially designed to accompany food choices. They are carefully crafted to please the most discerning cocktail aficionado. Drinks are made with creative infusions like the Kaffir Lime Diablo made with house-infused kaffir lime tequila, rum, and ginger liqueur or the popular Makwaen Penicillin, a blend of makwaen pepper–infused scotch, mezcal, Drambuie, dry vermouth, and galangal syrup. For those that prefer, there are zero-proof drinks, and a nice selection of wine and beer.

Photo Credit: Titaporn Kuna

Begin your culinary journey. Small Plates can start a meal or order multiple plates for your table for sharing. We highly recommend Sweet Corn Salad Two Ways. The citrusy strips of fresh corn are mixed with cashews and served with a delicate steamed corn tamale with coconut. Another great starter is the Kanom Krok Pu, a savory take on coconut street pancakes filled with succulent lump crab complemented with chili jam. Other palate pleasing choices include the Soup Nor Mai a cherished dish from Northeastern Thailand featuring thinly sliced asparagus tossed with fermented fish sauce, fresh lime juice, roasted rice powder, and Thai herbs or Narkara’s Larb Ped + Foie Gras, a rich, spicy salad of minced duck topped with seared foie gras and seasoned with lime, chili, and toasted rice powder. Guests enjoy the Narkara Platter, a trio of house-made specialties that include Sai Ua, Sai Krok Isan, and a Northern red curry terrine. The platter is served with fresh vegetables, herbs, and jaew pla ra, a bold fermented fish chili dip.

Photo Credit: Titaporn Kuna

Large Plates draw from treasured family recipes and dishes that represent different regions of Thailand. The delicious Roasted Half Chicken is inspired by grilled chicken of Kao Suan Kwang in Northeastern Thailand. Tender chicken is served with sweet chili sauce and jaew pla ra, a bold fermented fish chili dip. Other main dishes include the plant based Mushroom Stir-Fry Curry made with king oyster mushrooms with stir-fried Thai eggplant, long beans, herbs, and toasted rice in curry paste. Smoky, nutty, and aromatic. Seafood lovers will enjoy the Roasted Seabass in Banana Leaf. The Chilean seabass is marinated with Thai herbs, wrapped in banana leaf and roasted for a fragrant, lightly smoky finish. You’ll want to order sides that include stir fry vegetables of the day such as bok choi, Savory Pork Blood Rice, or the Grilled Sticky Rice with Crab. We like the clarity of the menu letting you know the level of spice, gluten-free options, and what items are made with shellfish or can be prepared vegan.

Tantalize your tastebuds with dessert. There are two excellent, tasty choices that include Poached Banana with Coconut Ice Cream or the Taro Custard with Black Sticky Rice Ice Cream.

Our readers will want to know that Narkara offers a Happy Hour every day from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. The menu includes select cocktails, beer, wine and bites at the stylish bar.

Narkara is a one of a kind restaurant, a retreat from the busy neighborhood. In a city known for the best global cuisine, it is standout.

Narkara is located at 5 East 17th Street, New York, NY 10003. It is just steps away from Union Square making it accessible from all parts of the city. For more information, menus, hours of operation, and updates, visit narkaranyc.com and follow @narkaranyc on Instagram.

Lead Photo Credit: Interior of Narkara by Udom Surangsophon

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