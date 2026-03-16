TAMALERIA LA MADRINA in Crown Heights Celebrates National Tamale Day

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With National Tamale Day approaching on Monday, March 23, Tamaleria La Madrina in Crown Heights, Brooklyn is ready to celebrate.

Tamalería La Madrina, the recently opened tamalería from husband-and-wife team Artemio Baltazar and Marisol Lopez, is bringing rich, delicious tamales and inventive flavor combinations made with time-honored techniques from Marisol’s 104-year-old grandmother. They are all complemented by tangy, house-made sauces crafted from scratch.

Each tamale is made from stone-ground corn masa and wrapped in fresh corn husks or fragrant banana leaves. Designed to satisfy a wide range of palates, offerings include (but are not limited to):

-Oaxaqueño, filled with tender pork baby ribs and smothered in rich, savory, red sauce

-Pollo en Salsa Verde, chicken breast with lightly spicy tomatillo and jalapeno sauce

-Birria, filled with slow-cooked, tender birria beef

-Jalapeño Con Queso, filled with cheese and jalapeño

For purists, classic tamales are also available.

Any tamale can be made into a Guajolota, a hearty tamale sandwich served on a soft Mexican bolillo roll.

Tamalería La Madrina is located on Nostrand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216. For menus, hours of operation, and more information, please visit Mexican Breakfast & Tamales | Tamaleria La Madrina | BK.

Photo Credit: Tamalería La Madrina