SHARE-A SECOND HELPING OF LIFE on 9/23 at Chelsea Piers Benefits Women Facing Ovarian and Breast Cancer

SHARE is thrilled to announce the 16th celebration of A Second Helping of Life, the annual benefit where famous female chefs and pastry chefs come together to serve their signature tastes in support of women facing ovarian and breast cancers. To be held on Monday, September 23rd, at Chelsea Piers, this year's sweet and savory evening will feature Barbara Sibley from La Palapa Cocina Mexicana as the executive chef of more than 25 of New York City's top culinary talents.

"I am delighted to stand with other women in New York's community of talented chefs at A Second Helping of Life to support SHARE's work for women facing breast or ovarian cancer," said Executive Chef Barbara Sibley.

Hosted by ABC 20/20's Amy Robach, herself a breast cancer survivor, the evening will honor Sandra Lee, television chef and author, and Andrea Jung, President and CEO of Grameen America. Lee bravely shared her breast cancer diagnoses and treatment in the 2018 documentary short Rx: Early Detection, A Cancer Journey with Sandra Lee and has been a dedicated activist for the expansion of access to breast cancer screenings to women across the United States. Jung is this year's recipient of the Anne Grant Advocacy Leadership Award, a special award given to an individual or group in recognition of their service to the cancer community.

For more than four decades, SHARE has provided dedicated and experienced support for women affected by ovarian or breast cancer as well as their families. They've operated survivor-led helplines and supports groups, offered support services in English and Spanish, and provided free education from top cancer experts. In the last year alone, they have reached over 190,000 people with their programs across the country, including those in underserved communities, to create better health care, an improved quality of life, and a cure for these diseases. This year also marks their 25th anniversary of LatinaSHARE, offering support, education and outreach to Spanish-speaking communities, reaching to date over 175,000.

"Now more than ever, communities across America need access to high-quality cancer information, resources, and compassionate, equitable care," said SHARE Executive Director Jackie Reinhard. SHARE touches lives over 190,000 times each year with information from experts and the unique support of trained breast or ovarian cancer survivors and peers. That critical work is made possible by A Second Helping of Life."

A Second Helping of Life further upholds its mission of women supporting women by pairing each chef with a leading woman from the world of journalism and entertainment as their sous chef. This year, SHARE is thrilled to partner with Pineapple Collaborative to facilitate the media sous chefs. The walk-around tasting will highlight a diverse range of cuisines from the top toques such as Barbara Sibley's Brisket Tacos, Rebecca Charles' Lobster Rolls, Sara Jenkins' Porchetta Sandwich and William Greenberg Desserts' Black & White Cookies.

PARTICIPATING WOMEN CHEFS (current as of July 24):

Barbara Sibley, La Palapa Cocina Mexicana

Sawako Okochi, Shalom Japan

Rebecca Charles, Pearl Oyster Bar

Alex Raji, Txikito, El Quinto Pino and La Vara

Alex Guarnaschelli, Butter

Surbhi Sarani, Saar NY

Abigail Hitchcock, Camaje

Amy Scherber, Amy's Breads

Sara Jenkins, Porsena

Ivy Stark, El Toro Bianco

Abigail Kirsch, AK Catering

Jelena Pasic and Dardra Coaxum*, Harlem Shake

Grace Lee, The Club

Melba Wilson, Melba's

Donna Lenard*, Il Buco

Katrina Zito, St. Anselm*

Carly Nelson, The Norwood Club

Mina Newman*, Sen Sakana

Simone Tong, Little Tong

PARTICIPATING WOMEN PASTRY CHEFS:

Carol Becker, William Greenberg Desserts*

Sarabeth Levine, Sarabeth's

Jessica Craig, L'Artusi*

Deborah Racicot, Locanda Verde

Fany Gerson, Dough & La Newyorkina

Abby Swain, Temple Court



WOMEN CELEBRITY SOUS CHEFS - Executive Celebrity Sous Chef Tamsen Fadal, Anchor PIX11 News

Becky Ann Baker, Actress

Joanna Preuss, Food and Travel Writer

Brenda Blackmon, Television Journalist

Teresa Reichlen, Principal Dancer, New York City Ballet

Sandra Bookman, Anchor WABC-NY

Carol Ann Riddell, CUNY-TV Reporter/Host

Kathleen Chalfant, Broadway and Screen Actress

Valerie Smaldone, Media Personality

Donna Hanover, CUNY-TV Correspondent and former First Lady of NYC

Daphne Rubin-Vega, Tony Award-nominated Actress and Singer

Magee Hickey, Reporter PIX11 News

Joyce Wadler, Writer and Humorist The New York Times

Lisa-Ann Marchesi, Television Personality and Entrepreneur

Karen Page, Culinary Author

*Denotes first year

To date, "A Second Helping of Life" has raised close to $6.5 million for SHARE. Individual tickets to the benefit are $350. To purchase tickets for A Second Helping of Life please visit sharebenefit.org. Follow us @sharecancersupport #2ndHelpingSHARE.

ABOUT SHARE: SHARE is a national nonprofit that supports, educates and empowers women affected by breast or ovarian cancer, with a special focus on medically underserved communities. Our mission is to connect these women with the unique support of survivors and peers, creating a nationwide community where no one has to face breast or ovarian cancer alone. All of SHARE's services are provided in both English and Spanish, including national Helplines in 20 languages, support groups, expert-led educational programs, clinical trial assistance, community outreach, online communities, corporate education, advocacy, caregiver support, and survivor-patient navigation. All event proceeds benefit SHARE. For more information call: 212-937-5573 212-937-5584 or visit www.sharebenefit.org.

