NYC Restaurant Week-Broadway Week-Must See Week and Hotel Week are Happening

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

There are so many reasons to get out and about in New York City in January and February. Deals are available on meals, hotels, tickets to Broadway and opportunities to visit top attractions. With offers all around the city, it's time to make plans.

You can now make reservations for NYC Restaurant Week that starts on January 20th and continues through February 12th for four weeks of dining opportunities. Indulge in 2-course lunches and 3-course dinners at the price of $30, $45, and $60. Note that drinks and gratuities are not included. For more information, visit Book Now: NYC Restaurant Week®. Browse "Curated Collections" that include Celebrity Chefs, Cozy Vibes, and Date Night. Find restaurants by categories such as cuisine, neighborhood and the weeks they are participating. Venture to a new restaurant or return to a neighborhood favorite. Visit us soon for some of our Restaurant Week recommendations!

NYC Restaurant Week coincides with Broadway Week that is also from January 20th to February 12th with 2 for 1 tickets for some of the best shows on the Great White Way. Plan a pre-theater dinner at an eatery that is ready to serve you and your party with their special menus.

But there's more savings to be enjoyed this winter. NYC Hotel Week that runs from January 2nd to February 12th with nice discounts. And NYC Must-See Week from January 20th to February 12th when you can visit a museum, take a tour, discover historical spots and more.

Find out all that NYC has to offer at prices that your wallet will appreciate! For more information, visit NYC Tourism + Conventions | Explore the Best Things to Do in NYC.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy