New Destination-CUE 48 Debuts in the Theater District

CUE 48, opening January 7th, will bring to 1605 Broadway a vibrant social eatery where New York energy meets all-day ease. Fittingly led by Chef Sani Hebaj, a New Yorker to his core, who was born in Brooklyn to immigrant parents. It was here that his lifelong passion of cooking and hospitality was ignited by the diverse food and cultural fabric of the city.

CUE 48, leans into this and the menu pays homage to the distinct items that shape the fabric of NYC food staples. Its design, too, harkens back to the roots of New York City, nodding to the principles of theatrical modernism: clean, structured and expressive. Designed with Broadway’s flair for drama and detail, CUE 48’s interiors balance golden-age glam with a contemporary pulse - punctuated with plush banquettes, soaring windows and moody accents throughout. It offers views of Times Square, especially its famous steps.

“CUE 48 came to life thanks to the nonstop energy of New York, especially the food scene and the electric vibe of Times Square,” said Sani Hebaj, Executive Chef at Cue 48 at Hyatt Regency Times Square. “We wanted it to be a place where you can kick back or catch the buzz, whether it’s morning coffee or evening bites. Putting this menu together was a real passion project. I pulled in flavors from all over the city—classic dishes, neighborhood bodegas—and blended them into something that just feels like New York.”

The day begins at CUE 48 with fast, elevated bodega-style bites, tasty classic breakfast items (BEC) with artisanal coffee and signature pastries. Lunch focuses on refined classics with a healthy slant and New York’s signature fast service being paramount for both sit-in or takeaway diners. From its shareable take on Matzo Balls, to the elevated-yet-nostalgic pastrami sandwich, to the perfect Soho Tuna Tartare, the menu is intentional in delivering as many of the flavors found across the five boroughs as possible.

The evenings kick off with a lively cocktail hour, creative shareables over dinner and moody lighting to set the scene for an evening of theater, where CUE 48 will have pre and post specials designed to fit all showtimes.

Cocktails include The New Yorker, a heady combination of 1792 small batch bourbon, sweet vermouth, amaro, cacao, vanilla bean, black walnut while Hearts on Broadway is a lively precursor to a night on the town, featuring citron vodka, dry curacao punctuated by tart pomegranate and lime, finished with notes of lavender.

For those looking to enjoy a mocktail, options include The Harlem Haze with a lively. feragaia zero-proof spirit, marion blackberry, lemon, refreshing mint balanced with an egg white finish while those New York nights can be capped off with sweet treats including Cookies and Cream Golden Fried Oreos, Mini NY Cheesecake Bites and Union Square Churros.

Cue 48 is located at 1605 Broadway, New York, NY 10019 (at the Hyatt Regency). The venue will be open from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm daily. For more information, visit New York City Restaurants & Bars | Hyatt Regency Times Square

Photo Credit: Hyatt Regency Times Square