Chef Spotlight: Chef Rakmin Lee of THE PARLIAMENT in Midtown

Born and raised in Korea, Chef Rakmin Lee discovered his passion for cooking during middle school and began his first kitchen job at the age of 19. After gaining experience in various hotel kitchens and working with multiple cuisines, Chef moved to the United States in 2010 to attend the Culinary Institute of America.

After graduating, Chef Rakmin Lee worked with a variety of Michelin-starred restaurant groups, including roles as a Sous Chef at Park Hyatt New York and Four Seasons Downtown New York. He continued his career at Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco, where he worked as both Restaurant Chef and Executive Sous Chef. Most recently, Chef Rakmin Lee served as Executive Sous Chef at the Park Lane Hotel in New York.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Rakmin Lee about his background, career and The Parliament for our "Chef Spotlight."

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

“There wasn’t a particular moment that sparked it, but I always loved making things with my hands. And I loved seeing people enjoy something I made which naturally led me to cooking.

When I was in elementary school, during my free time, I’d make fried rice for my friends. Or the day before going fishing with friends, I used to mash boiled potatoes and eggs to make sandwiches for everyone.

Who were some of your career mentors?

If I had to name the people who have influenced my cooking the most, it would be my wife and my daughter. I’m inspired to cook food that I’d be proud to serve to the people I love the most.

I’m a chef who believes that food should also be a form of medicine. My hope is that anyone who eats the dishes that come from my kitchen feels good - happiness, health.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

“I was born and raised in Korea. Even though I’ve spent almost 15 years working as a chef in the United States, it would be impossible for my food not to be influenced by Korean flavors and techniques. And I actually see that as a big strength.

I love reinterpreting food—taking the same ingredients or the same dish and recreating it in a different way, with a new approach or presentation. That’s something I truly enjoy.

And in that process, Korean methods or ingredients that are still unfamiliar to many people in the U.S. have become a great way to show what makes my cuisine unique.”

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

“I’d say creativity is probably the most distinguishing feature of my work. I love the words ‘creative’ and ‘refined.’ Coming up with new ideas or giving a modern twist to something traditional—breaking the mold—is always exciting to me.

Take salmon, for example. It’s a common fish dish in restaurants, but the belly is often considered unnecessary for neat portioning, so most places slice it thinly or serve standard rectangular portions. I wanted to do something different: keep the salmon beautiful and uniform, while using the most flavorful part—the belly.

That’s how I created my Ember Belly Pasta. I gently smoke the belly to render out the fat and enhance its flavor, then finish it over an open flame to bring out the richness of the salmon. The inside stays tender while the outside is smoky and caramelized—delivering the best possible taste. This is exactly how I approach developing new dishes.”

What is your favorite meal or meals?

“As a chef, I don’t often get a chance to enjoy a proper meal during the day. So the most special meals for me happen at home, after work, with my family. I love grilling samgyeopsal (pork belly) and eating it with pickled ramps and homemade kimchi. Those simple, flavorful bites shared with the people I love—it’s pure happiness.”

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

“The Parliament is described as American modern dining, but for me, it’s more like a playground for chefs. This is where we experiment with ideas and prepare dishes together. Even when I’m creating a single concept, I often consult with my team—sometimes their input inspires me, and sometimes I incorporate their ideas directly.

Under the unchanging principle that ‘food is medicine,’ I am focused on creating a space where our guests can eat and drink comfortably, enjoying a variety of dishes that highlight each team member’s strengths. The restaurant isn’t owned by a chef, and I believe food shouldn’t exist just to satisfy the chef. A truly dream restaurant is one where everyone—both those who make the food and those who eat it—can enjoy the experience together.”

The Parliament is located at The Benjamin Royal Sonesta Hotel, 557 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit The Parliament — American Dining & Cocktails in Midtown NYC or call 212.715.2400. Follow them @TheParliamentNYC on Instagram and Facebook.

Photo Credit: Charlie Bennet