MOTEK in the Flatiron Announces $5 Happy Hour

Motek, in the heart of the Flatiron, is making your afternoons a whole lot better with their $5 Happy Hour. This is one of the best deals in Manhattan. The extensive menu features cold mezzes along with warm, comforting hot mezzes. You can enjoy a range of Mediterranean favorites without stretching your budget. And during New York’s cold winter months, the hot dishes like Zucchini Latkes or Salmon Skewers are an especially welcome.

Pair your food choices with signature cocktails like the Classic Margarita, Vodka Spritz, or a glass of well-selecte wines, each available for just $5. Whether you're stepping in from the winter chill or looking for a relaxed way to end the day, Motek’s Happy Hour is the perfect place to unwind with friends and co-workers. And when you come for Happy Hour, plan to stay for a delicious dinner!

Motek is located at 928 Broadway, New York, New York 10010. For more information, please visit Flatiron - NYC - Motek.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Motek