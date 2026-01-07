2ND ANNUAL NEW HOPE AND LAMBERTVILLE RESTAURANT WEEK from 1/12 to 1/25

Editor's Note: The meal deals are excellent for those visiting theaters and attractions in the area. Plan a meal and get to know a new spot or visit a fave!

Two of the most celebrated dining scenes in the greater Philadelphia and South Jersey region are firing up one of the most delicious collaborations of the winter months. The Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce kick-off 2026 with the year's first official restaurant week. The 2nd Annual New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week returns from January 12 through January 25, 2026. More than two dozen acclaimed restaurants from both sides of the Delaware River will offer specially priced prix fixe three-course lunch and/or dinner menus ranging from $25 to $55 each, providing diners with an exceptional culinary experience in these charming river towns. Dishes will range from local favorites to exclusive off-menu dishes. Pennsylvania restaurants include Birds Nest Bar & Grille, Black Bass Hotel, GreenHouse New Hope, Ferry + Main Restaurant at the Logan Inn, Golden Pheasant Inn, Italian Cucina, Martine’s Riverhouse, Nektar Wine Bar, OldeStone Steakhouse, River House at Odette’s, The Ferry Market and V-Spot Vegan Food Restaurant, plus others to be announced. Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn will also offer specials for restaurant week diners visiting New Hope. New Jersey restaurants include Broadmoor Osteria Italiana, El Tule, Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn, Metá Café, Nomad Pizza Lambertville, Pru Thai, The Salt House, The Starving Artists Cafe and Under The Moon, plus others to be announced. Make your reservations now, come hungry and head to Bucks County and South Jersey for some of the best eats, wine lists, views and vibes in the tri-state region. Menus, hours and price points are posted at www dot visitnewhope dot com/restaurant-week and www dot lambertvillechamber dot com. New menus are being posted daily leading up to the event.

"New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week is the best of both worlds. It is a win-win for foodies and culinary enthusiasts from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey," said New Hope Chamber President Michael Sklar - who also co-owns Oldestone Steakhouse and GreenHouse. "We are thrilled to bring together some of the most celebrated and most beautiful restaurants on both sides of the river for this grand two week event that will feature some of our culinary community's best chefs, dishes, wines and cocktails. There's something for every taste and type of cuisine - to every setting and vibe. Come as you are for a casual weeknight out with friends and neighbors, or get dressed up and make it a special date night on the town."

Perched along the banks of the Delaware River, New Hope, Pennsylvania and Lambertville, New Jersey have long been known as sister river towns, walkable, historic, artistic, and deeply connected by culture, commerce, and cuisine. This January, the region once again invites diners to experience what makes these towns so special with the return of New Hope–Lambertville Restaurant Week, running January 12 through January 25.

Following the energy of the holiday season, Restaurant Week offers a perfect opportunity for locals and visitors alike to slow down, explore, and enjoy the culinary heartbeat of the River Valley. Over the course of two weeks, participating restaurants will feature prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus ranging from $25 to $55, with thoughtfully crafted course offerings that highlight each restaurant’s creativity, seasonal ingredients, and signature style.

Look for some of the best restaurants in Bucks County and South Jersey to fire up signature dishes, off-menu specials, perfect wine pairings, sensational sweets and so much more. Settings range from indoor to outdoor, fine dining to casual, steakhouses to BYO, and everything in between. Participating restaurants will feature diverse cuisines and dining settings, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining establishments. Each restaurant will offer its own unique prix fixe menu at various price points, allowing guests to explore a variety of flavors and dining experiences.

Restaurant Week is a collaborative initiative between Visit New Hope and Explore Lambertville, reinforcing the shared identity of the two towns as a unified culinary and tourism destination.





Gadbois emphasized that the timing of Restaurant Week plays a meaningful role in supporting the local business community.



“Dining out during January can have a profound impact on our restaurants by keeping them steady during a traditionally slower part of the year,” she added. “By collaborating on this initiative, both chambers recognize the value of our unique restaurants and how their success strengthens the entire River Valley.”



“New Hope and Lambertville are places where history, creativity, and hospitality intersect,” said Sklar. “Our restaurants reflect that, from centuries-old inns to modern, chef-driven concepts. Restaurant Week gives people a reason to explore both towns, try something new, and experience just how much character and quality exists within a few walkable blocks along the river.”



“When our restaurants thrive, the entire community benefits, shops, galleries, hotels, and local events all feel that momentum,” he said. “Restaurant Week is an invitation to be part of that ecosystem and support the small, independent businesses that define who we are.”

