2ND ANNUAL NEW HOPE AND LAMBERTVILLE RESTAURANT WEEK from 1/12 to 1/25

"New Hope and Lambertville Restaurant Week is the best of both worlds. It is a win-win for foodies and culinary enthusiasts from both Pennsylvania and New Jersey," said New Hope Chamber President Michael Sklar - who also co-owns Oldestone Steakhouse and GreenHouse. "We are thrilled to bring together some of the most celebrated and most beautiful restaurants on both sides of the river for this grand two week event that will feature some of our culinary community's best chefs, dishes, wines and cocktails. There's something for every taste and type of cuisine - to every setting and vibe. Come as you are for a casual weeknight out with friends and neighbors, or get dressed up and make it a special date night on the town."
Perched along the banks of the Delaware River, New Hope, Pennsylvania and Lambertville, New Jersey have long been known as sister river towns, walkable, historic, artistic, and deeply connected by culture, commerce, and cuisine. This January, the region once again invites diners to experience what makes these towns so special with the return of New Hope–Lambertville Restaurant Week, running January 12 through January 25.
Following the energy of the holiday season, Restaurant Week offers a perfect opportunity for locals and visitors alike to slow down, explore, and enjoy the culinary heartbeat of the River Valley. Over the course of two weeks, participating restaurants will feature prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus ranging from $25 to $55, with thoughtfully crafted course offerings that highlight each restaurant’s creativity, seasonal ingredients, and signature style.
Look for some of the best restaurants in Bucks County and South Jersey to fire up signature dishes, off-menu specials, perfect wine pairings, sensational sweets and so much more. Settings range from indoor to outdoor, fine dining to casual, steakhouses to BYO, and everything in between. Participating restaurants will feature diverse cuisines and dining settings, ranging from casual eateries to fine dining establishments. Each restaurant will offer its own unique prix fixe menu at various price points, allowing guests to explore a variety of flavors and dining experiences.
Restaurant Week is a collaborative initiative between Visit New Hope and Explore Lambertville, reinforcing the shared identity of the two towns as a unified culinary and tourism destination.
“Explore Lambertville is excited to partner with Visit New Hope again in 2026 to bring Restaurant Week to our community,” said Carolyn Gadbois, Vice President of the Greater Lambertville Chamber of Commerce.“After the big holiday push settles, we welcome locals from the region and visitors from Philadelphia and beyond to take the opportunity to try some of the best cuisine we have to offer in our shared River Towns.”
Gadbois emphasized that the timing of Restaurant Week plays a meaningful role in supporting the local business community.
“Dining out during January can have a profound impact on our restaurants by keeping them steady during a traditionally slower part of the year,” she added. “By collaborating on this initiative, both chambers recognize the value of our unique restaurants and how their success strengthens the entire River Valley.”
For Michael Sklar, President of the Greater New Hope Chamber of Commerce, Restaurant Week is as much about storytelling as it is about dining.
“New Hope and Lambertville are places where history, creativity, and hospitality intersect,” said Sklar. “Our restaurants reflect that, from centuries-old inns to modern, chef-driven concepts. Restaurant Week gives people a reason to explore both towns, try something new, and experience just how much character and quality exists within a few walkable blocks along the river.”
Sklar also noted the broader impact of Restaurant Week beyond the dining room.
“When our restaurants thrive, the entire community benefits, shops, galleries, hotels, and local events all feel that momentum,” he said. “Restaurant Week is an invitation to be part of that ecosystem and support the small, independent businesses that define who we are.”
Visitors are encouraged to follow along on social media for participating restaurant announcements, menu previews, and event updates throughout the two-week celebration:
@VisitNewHope on Facebook and Instagram
@ExploreLambertville on Facebook and Instagram
Join the conversation in the Facebook community group “New Hope, PA”
RESTAURANTS IN PENNSYLVANIA:
Birds Nest Bar & Grille
415 York Rd, New Hope PA 18938
(267) 740-7913
Birds Nest Bar & Grille in New Hope, PA offering great food, full bar, 5 flat screen tvs, golf simulators, leagues, tournaments, events & takeout.
Black Bass Hotel
3774 River Rd, Lumberville, PA 18933
(215) 297-9260
Unmatchable views, historic charm, and a warm welcoming staff greet you at the Black Bass Hotel. It is the perfect setting to relax and unwind for a variety of gatherings. Escape the craziness of everyday life as you settle in the heart of charming Bucks County. Built in 1745, we are one of the oldest inns in the country. Situated along the Delaware River, you’ll enjoy the magical views as you relax and feel as if you have traveled to another time. Enjoy seasonal menus, quaint, picturesque dining rooms and taverns, and perfectly appointed suites. Enjoy the allure of our international menu as you savor the river views. Rest assured we remain committed to providing you with a memorable dining experience at our magical historic inn.
Clusters Handcrafted Popcorn
15 E Bridge Street, New Hope PA 18938
(215) 794-5000
Our gourmet popcorn is made fresh daily and is offered in a variety of mouth-watering flavors. Each batch is made with the finest ingredients and with kernels that when popped are the most tender available.
GreenHouse New Hope
90 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 693-1657
GreenHouse offers an unparalleled local experience. Featuring Saturday and Sunday brunch, live music on Friday and Sunday. Serving up craft beers and spirits.
Ferry + Main Restaurant at the Logan Inn
10 W Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-2300
Ferry + Main, the restaurant at the Logan Inn – a community living room – serves as a place for locals, weekenders, and visitors to meet, greet, and eat. Our comfortable dining room welcomes all, whether for a small plate and drink on our patio, a leisurely three-course meal near the cozy fireplace, or dessert and a digestif at our full-service bar, which offers classic spirits, hand-crafted cocktails, a smart wine list, and local brews.
Golden Pheasant Inn
763 River Road, Erwinna PA 18920
(610) 294-9595
You don’t have to travel to Normandy to experience country French cuisine with a waterside view – you can get all that and more right here in Bucks County. Enjoy all the Golden Pheasant Inn has to offer. The long, rich history of the Golden Pheasant is reflective of the history of Bucks County. Harkening back to a way of life long forgotten, the spattering of covered bridges, stone walls, and notable buildings along the canal, and all throughout Bucks County, remind us of how much history lives here.
Italian Cucina
6 Stockton Ave, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-3818
An intimate fine Italian dining experience, Italian Cucina is one of New Hope's hidden gems! Bring your own bottle to this charming and delectable local favorite. Italian Cucina is a family owned restaurant dedicated to friendly service and simply outstanding Italian food.
Martine’s Riverhouse
14 E Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-2966
For the past 40 years we have been there for you…As a staple of New Hope we have been celebrating your weddings, birthdays and first dates. Sharing sunny days on the deck and late nights at the bar; the legacy continues as we look forward to serving you soon. Known for some of the very best views dining right on the river!
Nektar Wine Bar
8 W Mechanic St, New Hope, PA 18938
(267) 743-2109
Nektar is a wine, beer, and whiskey bar located in the heart of New Hope Pennsylvania. This intimate bar across from the Bucks County Playhouse provides a great place to enjoy a bite to eat before or after the show. In the winter, you’ll find Nektar to be a warm place to settle in with a whiskey to warm your insides, or a glass of wine to appreciate with selections from our charcuterie. Ask one of our servers to help you select the perfect wine, beer or whiskey to accompany any of the delicious items on our food menu. Meant for sharing, our chef creates wonderful small plates from products sourced from local farms and suppliers. Small plates, sandwiches, salads, charcuterie meats, artisanal cheeses and desserts provide something for just about any time of day.
OldeStone Steakhouse
15 S Main St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 862-7044
One of the most unique dining settings in America! Enjoy a metropolitan steakhouse experience in historic New Hope.The Bar at Oldestone serves authentic cocktails and offers a first-rate menu; while the refined dining and private rooms of Oldestone Steakhouse inspire with USDA prime steaks, chops, seafood, raw bar, salads, sides and appreciably more. For distinctive cuisine in an iconic atmosphere – make Oldestone your next great dining destination. Located inside of a 152-year-old church, our steakhouse offers a dining experience like no other! Perfect for date nights, anniversaries, celebrations & occassions of all sizes.
River House at Odette’s
274 S River Rd., New Hope, PA 18938
215.682.2022
Poised at the site of Odette Myrtil’s 1920s cabaret, our reimagined restaurant and bar at
River House marries the elegance of an upscale, classic chophouse with Odette’s flirtatious past. Experience stunning views of the Delaware River complemented by truly genuine hospitality, and indulge in a meticulously designed menu of prime cuts of steak, the freshest seafood and lively spirits.
The Ferry Market
32 South Main Street, New Hope PA 18938
(609) 240-5983
The Ferry Market is an upbeat market will provide an enthusiastic environment that will be serving fresh seasonal produce in addition to healthy and flavorful prepared foods. Our goal is to become more than just a market – a source of local education and entertainment, a must-see destination for visitors to our town, and a hub of community events.
V-Spot Vegan Food Restaurant
18 - 20 N Main St, New Hope, PA 18938
(215) 693-1179
Experience the dining delights of organic plant based cuisine. We offer artfully presented farm-to-table real food. You can enjoy our fine dishes GF, animal-f ree, and oil f ree, because V-Spot Food feeds your body and soul for a happier, healthier life. Join us for this magical experience, where the comfort of fire meets the passion of vegan cuisine. Whether it’s a romantic date night or a cheerful gathering, the glow of the V-Spot awaits. Let’s make this season unforgettable—one flame and one bite at a time.
RESTAURANTS IN NEW JERSEY:
Broadmoor Osteria Italiana
8 N Union St., Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-1400
Come experience Chef Maurizio's modern Italian flavors in the heart of Lambertville.
El Tule
49 N Main St., Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 773-0007
Having relocated to the United States from Peru in 1992, the Egoavil and Anguino Family sought the opportunities their new home offered. Together they have successfully realized their family dream of owning and operating their own restaurant. El Tule was previously the home of another restaurant offering Mexican fare. The Egoavil and Anguino Family have infused the eatery with a vibe all its own. El-Tule’s Mexican-Latin fusion includes traditional Mexican offerings as well as the addition of Peruvian menu items. Peruvian food has been gaining momentum among foodies across the nation for its unique, harmonious flavors and mindfully crafted dishes that are both delicious and healthy.
Lambertville Station Restaurant and Inn
11 Bridge St, Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-8300
Treat yourself to an unforgettable escape in our historic 19th century train station, lovingly converted into an award-winning restaurant and elegant hotel. Just one hour from Philadelphia and New York City, we are the ideal getaway for unforgettable dinners, business meetings, social events and destination weddings. Drink in breathtaking sunsets over the Delaware River flowing peacefully past our front door. Lounge in your exquisite room with elegant appointments and stunning views. Indulge in decadent culinary creations at our Lambertville, NJ restaurant where local ingredients are showcased with flair. Celebrate your special day surrounded by love, impeccable service and indescribable scenery.
Metá Café
15 Klines Ct, Lambertville NJ 08530
(609) 483-2257
Brunch spot serving breakfast foods and sandwiches alongside espresso and tea beverages.
Nomad Pizza Lambertville
2 Canal St, Lambertville NJ 08530
(609) 483-7300
Nomad Pizza proudly features locally grown organic produce and all nat ural meats when available to insures our customers enjoy the freshest, most delectable wood-fired brick oven pizza. Our specials and menu changes weekly with availability of local products. Please ask about our weekly specials.
Pru Thai
24 Bridge St, Lambertville, NJ 08530
609.942.4040
A neighborhood gem serving high-quality, traditional Thai cuisine in NJ since 2004. Whether you're craving savory Pad Thai, rich Duck Red Curry, or our Drunken Noodles, we've got you covered.
The Salt House
7 E Ferry St, New Hope, PA 18938
(267) 740-7908
The Salt House is located in the heart of beautiful New Hope, Pennsylvania and offers seasonal dishes using local ingredients. It is perhaps best described as “creative and elevated pub fare served in a 1751 stone building that feels straight out of a fairytale”. Lunch, dinner and late-night supper are available by the roaring fire in the tavern, in the upstairs library lounge or alfresco on the brick patio. Owner and Executive Chef Steven Lau settled in scenic Bucks County after a career traveling the globe as a recording artist and a senior executive at Warner Brothers. He later attended the Culinary Institute of America and founded an award-winning winery in the Napa Valley.
The Starving Artists Cafe
18 Bridge St, Stockton, NJ 08559
(609) 483-2219
Casual restaurant offering vegetarian options and counter service as well as live music. Home style Americana and rustic Italian cuisine with the areas best live music!
Under The Moon
23 N Union St, Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-1710
Inspired by American, Italian, Spanish cuisine, in our restaurant, bar and catering company, we are proud to provide amazing food and excellent service!
