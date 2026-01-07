Review: ofCorsica! Brings Authentic Mediterranean in a Breezy, Waterfront Setting

🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

ofCorsica! recently opened its doors at Pier 57, bringing the flavors of the Mediterranean along the Hudson River in Manhattan. The restaurant, from City Winery founder Michael Dorf, is inspired by his journey through Corsica and evokes the Mediterranean's airy feel.

Inside, tall, arched ceilings await, paired with water views of the river, and an interior decked out in a neutral palette reminiscent of the coast: think blue-green seas and pale cream sands. The dining space is drenched in bright sunlight come day, then by night, the venue is highlighted in warm amber lighting.

Stroll up to the small, intimate bar in the corner for a nightcap before dinner or a show at the nearby City Winery, as the refreshing Spritz Calvi made of Aperol, City Bubbles Cava, and a housemade strawberry-mint syrup.

Once you’re ready to eat, try to nab a cozy booth by the windows, and if you get here at sunset, you’ll catch an impressive view of the colorful sky. Executive Chef Andrew Minitelli runs the kitchen and will take good care of you with a vast selection of seasonal plates boasting delicious flavors straight from the coast.

Start with an order of crispy crackers paired with three spreads: olive tapenade, pistachio butter, and bottarga aioli. All three are incredible and pair nicely with the crackers, but the artisan olive oil we were provided for the table made us wish for a thick, hearty bread to soak up the deliciousness.

We also enjoyed the fluke crudo made with artichoke confit, Castelvetrano olives, pickled reds, an agrumato vinaigrette, and shaved Brussels sprouts, which our server suggested for good reason. The sprouts were perfectly crispy and cooked with fennel, apple cider vinaigrette, and pomegranate seeds for just a hint of sweetness.

For the main course, we shared the lamb chops with ratatouille, tzatziki, and mint, and they were some of the juiciest we’ve ever tasted. We also couldn’t walk away without trying the chestnut tagliatelle served in a wild boar ragu and tomato confit.

You’ll want to pair your meal with the wine list, which features the most extensive selection in the nation and caters to the unique offerings of Corsica. The sommelier is on hand to provide suggestions that pair nicely with each course and offer insight on the unique offerings of the area. We tried the Yves Leccia Île de Beauté Blanc, 2023, a crisp, dry white wine with a nice, salty finish.

ofCorsica! is one of the latest restaurants to be added to Pier 57’s roster of culinary offerings, including the James Beard Foundation–curated Market Hall, alongside other popular attractions, such as the Hudson River Park rooftop park and the Discovery Tank. Whether you're looking for a delicious spot before a show or craving the perfect date night, ofCorsica! at Pier 57 has you covered.

ofCorsica! is located at Pier 57 at Hudson River Park, 25 11th Ave., New York, NY 10011. For more information on menus, hours, and reservations, please visit https://ofcorsicanyc.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek)

