SERENDIPITY BRANDS Launches “Friends” Inspired Pint

The super-premium ice cream brand Serendipity Brands announces its partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, culminating in the release of four new pints inspired by fan-favorite series and movies. first to be released is the "Friends'' pint, Central Perk Almond Fudge, which are available at selects stores and online now. Additional releases in the year include flavors inspired by " Goonies," which is also available this month, "CaddyShack" and "A Christmas Story".

The "Friends" Central Perk Almond Fudge pint features decadent chocolate covered almonds and fudge swirls to create a mouthwatering mocha almond fudge ice cream. Meanwhile, "The Goonies" Sloth and Chunk Rocky Rooooaad? pint includes chocolate marshmallow swirl ice cream with fudge covered almonds. The two new pints join a decadent ice cream flavor lineup, including Serendipity's latest addition, courtesy of newly minted owner and investor Selena Gomez - Cookies & Cream Remix. Other classics include Frrrozen Hot Chocolate, Birthday Cake, Forbidden Broadway Sundae, Humble Pie, Strawberry Fields Sundae and many more.

"Friends is a pop culture classic that we couldn't be more thrilled to create a special flavor for! Our Central Perk Almond Fudge flavor is nostalgia in a pint that makes you feel like you're with your six best friends indulging in a sweet treat at a coffee shop," said Sal Pesce, president and COO of Serendipity Brands.

Central Perk Almond Fudge is a permanent fixture in the flavor lineup, while The Goonies, CaddyShack, and A Christmas Story will be limited-time releases. All flavors will be available at the suggested retail price of $5.99 in local supermarkets, convenience stores and other food retailers across the country and online at serendipitybrands.com.

About Serendipity Brands

Inspired by the iconic Serendipity 3 Restaurant, Serendipity Brands is a new line of super-premium and indulgent ice cream influenced by the desserts made famous by this celebrity-loved New York City restaurant. Serendipity pints offer an indulgent mix of flavors that provide an incredible taste, perfect creamy texture and a truly decadent experience in every bite. Serendipity pints are available in an assortment of mouth-watering flavors. To learn more or find a retailer near you, visit www.SerendipityBrands.com and follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for news and updates.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a WarnerMedia Company, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

