Historic Theatre District Eatery Barbetta To Close Following Death Of Owner Laura Maioglo

Famed Restaurant Row eatery, Barbetta, will close its doors following the passing of owner, Laura Maioglio,

According to The New York Times, Maioglio died on January 17 at her home in Manhattan at the age of 93. Maioglio's death was announced on Barbetta’s website and was later confirmed by her attorney, Eric M. Kutner.

Barbetta has served generations of theatregoers and Broadway professionals from its midtown location after being founded 120 years ago by Maioglio's father. Barbetta has long been considered one of the city’s first upscale Italian restaurants,

According to the report, the location at 321 W. 46th St., is expected to remain open to the public through Feb. 27.

A student of art and architecture with no plans to assume a role in the family business Laura took charge of the business, and a primarily male staff of about 50, following her father's passing in 1962.

Laura is best known for bringing her artistic eye to the restaurant's decor, having implemented its well-known European-inspired atmosphere.

Read the full story at The New York Times.