Review: KID in the Chelsea Neighborhood for Pizza Lovers and Many More

Have you been to KID in the Chelsea neighborhood yet? If not, make your plans! This stylish pizzeria restaurant opened earlier this year. The bright, airy venue has a great, welcoming vibe and the attractive décor that incorporates clever retro touches. It is located on West 18th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues, the ideal place to eat when you have tickets for The Joyce Theater just a few blocks away. They serve dinner and weekend brunches with an emphasis top-notch hospitality and incredibly delicious food with the best pizzas around.

KID is from the team behind the family-owned restaurant, Motel Morris and the coffee shop, The Commons Chelsea. Owners Brett Nidel, Sam Nidel and Tamara McCarthy were inspired to design KID by some of their favorite restaurants when growing up in NYC. Executive Chef and New York native, Ian Coogan has curated a menu using the finest seasonal ingredients from nearby Greenmarket. We love Coogan’s creative twists on Italian dishes that make them stand-outs.

Start with a selection from the wine list. There are outstanding choices by the bottle and delightful ones by the glass. Whether you prefer red, white, rose or sparkling, you’ll find a favorite. Or sip one of their elevated, nostalgic cocktails made with local spirits such as The 123 with grapefruit infused gin, Suze and Forthave and Yellow liqueur. The restaurant has an inviting bar space so you can stop by anytime for a drink.

While pizza is the star of the show, there is so much more to relish. The perfectly prepared Mozzarella Fritters with Spicy Marinara is made with fried bocconcini and served with a spicy housemade sauce. Customers return again and again for the Crab Claw Cocktail and the Fried Clam Bellies. Eat your veggies! The Caesar Salad is artistically presented with layers of romaine lettuce and a slightly spicy dressing made with anchovy-buttermilk dressing, and grana Padano. The Shaved Fennel Salad is a customer favorite. And won’t find a better eggplant dish than their tender Eggplant Parmesan with fresh basil and fresh mozzarella.

Once you’ve indulged in some starters, it’s time for a New York style pizza and KID has gotten everything right from the light, yet satisfying crust to the best toppings. Classic pies include Plain or Pepperoni. There are also ones you won’t find anywhere else like the White Pie al Limone or the Brussel Sprout. We savored every bite of the Mushroom with marjoram-cream sauce, duxelles and wild mushrooms. Count on KID to have unique ones that includes their Anchovies & Broccoli Rabe pizza with red sauce, broccoli rabe and Cantabrian anchovies.

We like that KID also offers just the right number of entrees. Their current menu includes Chicken ala Diavola, a half- roasted chicken with spicy Calabrian cheese and garlic, their Whole Roasted Black Sea Bass in a white wine, caper and parsley sauce, and Bone-in Short Ribs.

Have a yummy sweet to make your meal complete. KID has a Black and White Cookie that will satisfy your dessert craving and we highly suggest a serving of Ronnybrook Soft Serve. The rich, creamy vanilla ice cream can be topped with a liqueur like Green Chartreuse have their Poached White Nectarine with Creme Fraiche.

We look forward to returning to KID for their Saturday and Sunday brunches that features nostalgic plays on classics as well as inventive pizzas. Gather your group for a relaxing meal. The brunch menu has distinctive items like Banana Choc Fingers for a starter; breakfast pizzas such as the Everything Bagel Pizza or the Pancetta Pizza topped with potato and egg; and sweet dishes include KID French Toast and their Housemade Pop Tarts. You’ll want to top off your brunch meal with one of their inventive cocktails or their Spritz Service.

Planning a private party? Have it at KID. Their downstairs event space is a comfortable, colorful retreat and the same delectable menu is available for your guests.

KID is located at 157 West 18th Street, New York, NY 10011. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit HERE and call 646.864.6504.

Photo Credit: Andrew Bui

