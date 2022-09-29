Review: IL GRADINO RISTORANTE on the UES-A Superb Dining Experience

A wonderful Italian restaurant has recently debuted in town. Il Gradino Ristorante gives you the best reason to dine on the Upper East Side. There's only one Italian fine dining destination like it, sophisticated yet very welcoming. Located on 808 Lexington Avenue between 62nd and 63rd Streets, this spot will transport you to Italy with a distinctive menu, well-curated beverage program, beautiful dining room, and gracious service. The entire staff is focused on making the guest experience outstanding.

The venue has a refined modern appeal with textured wallpapers accented by white, black and grey marble grained mirror panels, a custom-painted Miro mural, and a sleek oversized dark grey marble mantled fireplace. A stylish bar with windows on Lexington Avenue anchors the front of house. The dining room has seating for all size parties and there are few outdoor tables for the nice weather.

Diego Argudo has opened ll Gradino Ristorante after more than 20 years as the head captain of Scalinatella. The talented Executive Chef, Carlos Inga has impressive experience as a sous chef at San Pietro and Il Mulino and he is also a veteran of Caravaggio. Chef Inga has developed a menu that will satisfy all of your cravings for delicious Italian fare. There are time-honored classics, original dishes, and the option to have the culinary team prepare a special off-menu dish to your exact liking.

We visited on a Sunday evening and experienced an unparalleled meal experience. Start your dinner Antipasti. A favorite is the Caprese Salad with imported Buffalo Mozzarella, ripe red tomatoes and freshly roasted pepper. Other tempting choices are the Calamari prepared to your liking, Soup of the Day, and Carpaccio with artichokes, arugula and shaved Parmesan cheese. Fresh salads include Insalata Tricolore and the Insalata Il Gradino, a beautiful medley of greens, corn, cherry tomatoes, string beans, hearts of palm and goat cheese.

Entrees are generous and wonderfully presented. Savor the best Fettuccini alla Bolognese that you will ever have. Light, homemade pasta ribbons have a rich sauce of traditional beef and veal ragu. We highly recommend the Petto di Pollo Voldostana. The tender chicken breast is topped with prosciutto and Fontina served with asparagus in a brown butter sauce. Other main courses include Ravioli Il Gradino stuffed with burrata, eggplant and zucchini in a cherry tomato sauce; Branzino al Sale Marino roasted in a sea crust sauce; Lombita di Vitello, grilled house butchered veal rack chop; and the Aragosta a Piaciere, lobster prepared to your preference.

Trust your servers to help you pair the perfect beverage for your meal. Well-selected wines, including many superb Italian selections are available by the glass and bottle. Il Gradino also serves beer, refreshing cocktails, and fine spirits.

You'll want to linger after dinner to relax and enjoy the atmosphere. Put the finishing touches on a memorable meal with coffee, tea, an aperitif along with dessert choices that include light, luscious Ricotta Cheesecake, gelato and more.

Il Gradino Ristorante is now open for lunch and dinner, Monday thru Saturday. On Sunday, dinner is served starting at 5:00 pm. It is located at 808 Lexington Avenue, New York City, 10065. Call 646-649-3289 and visit https://www.ilgradino.com/. You can also contact the restaurant at info@ilgradino.com. Follow the restaurant on Instagram @ilgradino.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Il Gradino Ristorante