Review: Chai for Authentic Beijing Cuisine in the Theatre District

When you're craving real Beijing fare served in an intimate setting, Chai is the place to be. Located in the always busy Theatre District, it may be hard for the locals to push themselves to dine in the area unless going to a show, but we say it's worth every crowded subway and street.

This small space is tucked away from all the hustle and bustle. When you enter the restaurant, you are pleasantly surprised that the chaos from outside is left far behind. Instead, you find a comfortable and charming dining area decked out in dark and light woods with intricate lantern lamps hung delicately over each table.

There are not a lot of tables, so expect this place to fill up rather quickly no matter what time of day. While it can get packed, it's not necessarily noisy, which is refreshing for everyone eating here. Diners seem to be way too involved in what their eating than to create any sort of ruckus.

Everyone who works here is kind and friendly, eager to help make your time enjoyable. The hostess is great at getting you a table (especially since they do not take reservations) while the servers are excited to explain the menu, how plates are best when shared, and how each dish is prepared. It's clear they all take pride in what the chef does, which is in fact, quite impressive.

The menu is vast with incredible Beijing-style items to choose from. As we were warned, the plates are pretty large so you'll want to go in knowing that this is a great spot for family-style eating.

The plate presentation is also quite stunning, especially the Okra Salad doused in a spicy sour, housemate ginger sauce and served in a beautiful bowl that comes inside this cage-like structure. If you're a fan of dim sum, you're in luck as there is a section on the menu focusing on these stuffed balls of dough. We went with the Pork Soup Dumplings which were warm and salty without being overdone.

Anyone who appreciates the spicier things will enjoy the General Tso's Chicken with its chili pepper that creates the right amount of heat while the pine nuts offer a nice surprise crunch you didn't know you were missing. A dish to compliment the chicken (or any other meat dish on the menu) is beef fried rice with black truffle sauce. Its taste is on the mild side, which is unexpected from the truffle, but works well when enjoyed with other flavors.

While you're here be sure to also try the Eggs in Meat Balls which is exactly as it sounds. These meatballs have eggs inside so they are definitely camera worthy but tasty too, as they are made with Bok Choy in a savory brown sauce.

After devouring these hefty plates, you may or may not have room for dessert. The Beijing Style Pear Soup that comes in a bronze kettle and matching bowls is a great after-dinner sip that will give you the sweet notes of dessert without you walking away overstuffed.

Speaking of sips, the cocktail menu is also one to try with craft concoctions that are light and refreshing but also insanely pretty to look at, including the Hou Hai with its baby's breath garnish.

In a neighborhood known for its tourist traps and big-name chains, Chai is a delight in the Theatre District and one you don't want to miss.

Chai is located at 353 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.chai-nyc.com/ or call 646.669.8299.

Photos: Courtesy of Chai