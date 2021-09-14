Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer Launches with Three Flavors and Only 100 Calories

Sep. 14, 2021  
There's a new vodka seltzer in town and one that is sure to please. Anheuser-Busch is now rolling out NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer in the US. NÜTRL is ready to drink vodka-based and made with just three ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice.

NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer is refreshingly real, like drinks with friends IRL or when someone does CrossFit and doesn't talk about it. It comes in convenient, attractive cans. Just chill, open and enjoy.

Here's all the news about NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer:

- NÜTRL a tasty, 100-calorie beverage that is unpretentious and uncomplicated.

-At just 100 calories, the seltzer is gluten free and includes no added sugar.

-NÜTRL is launching with three delicious flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon and Pineapple.

-NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer is currently available in 11 states and select cities and they will continuously increase their distribution footprint.

For more information on NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, please visit https://nutrlusa.com/.


Photo Credit: Nick Wiesner


