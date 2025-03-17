MARCH MADNESS Go-To Spots

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Here are three spots in NYC that'll fill your brackets and your stomachs. They all feature foods that are a slam dunk so you can watch and eat some of your faves. You can also enjoy to catering or takeaway to watch the games in the comfort of your home.

Rocco’s Steakhouse

Rocco Steakhouse is your MVP this March Madness. Both locations in NoMad and Midtown are serving up "Meat Madness," the ultimate viewing experience. Catch every play on multiple TVs at the bar for the most elevated sports viewing experience. And for those worries about missing one second of the game – the dedicated bar menu features a ‘handheld’ section, perfect for game-day feasting in one hand and drinks in the other, including a Dry-Aged Sirloin Cheeseburger, New York Sirloin Steak Sandwich, Chicken Sandwich, Lobster Roll, and more. This will fill your bracket and your stomach. Address: 106 E 57th Street and 72 Madison Ave.

Gotham Burger

Score big with Gotham Burger Social Club at Threes Brewing in Greenpoint is your destination for game-day excitement. With two floors of viewing space and multiple screens, Threes Brewing provides the perfect backdrop to catch every thrilling moment. Gotham Burger Social Club serves up a slam-dunk menu, featuring their signature Gotham Smash burgers, beer battered onion rings, frickles and tots, and some exclusive dishes just for the location like Fish Royale, crispy Buffalo Wings, and a Kale Caesar.. Pair your bites with Threes Brewing's exceptional craft beers, including lagers and hop-forward ales, for the ultimate March Madness experience. Address: 113 Franklin St, Brooklyn.

Amy Ruth ’ s

It's March Madness, and your taste buds are in a bracket of their own! Amy Ruth's is delivering slam-dunk flavor straight from Harlem to your downtown digs and with a lot of soul. Comfort food at its finest, the family recipes have been perfected over generations and are made from scratch daily at their new location in Union Square. Some options available for pickup, delivery or catering to enjoy while watching the game at home or hosting with a March Madness meal includes "The Reggie Harris,” succulent, fall-off-the-bone ribs, "The Ibn El Rasul." And for the ultimate wingman experience, "The Ludacris" delivers perfectly fried chicken wings, ready to be elevated with a drizzle of honey and sides like creamy Homemade Baked Macaroni & Cheese, crispy Fries, and soul-warming Collard Greens to complete the feast. But when the big game calls for a crowd, Amy Ruth’s catering is your MVP. From party platters of their legendary Fried Chicken Wings (serving 12 to 72 people) and Southern Fried or Baked Chicken (8 to 48 people), to trays of Barbecued Ribs (12 to 48), plus all those craveable sides and desserts, they've got your watch party covered. Catering options are available here . Amy Ruth’s in Union Square is located at 39 W 14th St.

Photo Credit: Gotham Burger

