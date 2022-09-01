Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Labor Day for BEEFEATER Ginita-A Refreshing Recipe

Labor Day for BEEFEATER Ginita-A Refreshing Recipe

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  
Labor Day for BEEFEATER Ginita-A Refreshing Recipe

You may be looking for the ideal cocktail to serve this weekend as we celebrate all things summer. Check out the recipe for Beefeater's "Ginita." It's easy, refreshing, attractive, and couldn't be more delicious!

GINITA

Ingredients :

3 parts Beefeater London Dry Gin

1 part lemon juice 

1 part agave syrup 

1 whole passion fruit per serving 

2.5 parts lemonade for topping up

Method:  Blend gin, lemon juice and agave with ice. Pour into glass and top with lemonade. Garnish with fresh lemon and the passion fruit.

For more information on Beefeater Gin, please visit https://www.beefeatergin.com/en-US.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beefeater Gin




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


Labor Day for BEEFEATER Ginita-A Refreshing RecipeLabor Day for BEEFEATER Ginita-A Refreshing Recipe
September 1, 2022

You may be looking for the ideal cocktail to serve this weekend as we celebrate all things summer.  Check out the recipe for Beefeater’s 'Ginita.'  It’s easy, refreshing, attractive, and couldn’t be more delicious!
LIVIO FELLUGA Pinot Grigio 2019-A Delightful White WineLIVIO FELLUGA Pinot Grigio 2019-A Delightful White Wine
August 31, 2022

Livio Felluga Pinot Grigio 2019 owes its success thanks to its intensity of the wine’s aromas and complex flavors.
Labor Day Staycation in NYCLabor Day Staycation in NYC
August 31, 2022

Have you made your Labor Day weekend plans yet? Stay in the city where you can relax, eat the best meals, and enjoy sightseeing that everyone loves. A NYC Staycation is the best kind and we have some suggestions that can put the finishing touches on your summer.
TANTEO TEQUILA and Local NYC Bars Raise Funds for CORETANTEO TEQUILA and Local NYC Bars Raise Funds for CORE
August 30, 2022

Tanteo Tequila is partnering with local NYC bars to raise funds for CORE (Children Of Restaurant Employees), a charitable organization that provides support in the form of a financial grant when an employee, spouse or child faces a medical crisis, injury, death or natural disaster. 
Monaco® Cocktails Launches Hard LemonadeMonaco® Cocktails Launches Hard Lemonade
August 30, 2022

Monaco® Cocktails, a ten-year industry veteran with a rich history of developing unique canned cocktails, today announces its entrance into the hard lemonade category with Monaco Hard Lemonades. Featuring Original and Peach flavors, Monaco Hard Lemonades are the new go-to ready to drink cocktail.