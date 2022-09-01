Labor Day for BEEFEATER Ginita-A Refreshing Recipe

You may be looking for the ideal cocktail to serve this weekend as we celebrate all things summer. Check out the recipe for Beefeater's "Ginita." It's easy, refreshing, attractive, and couldn't be more delicious!

GINITA

Ingredients :

3 parts Beefeater London Dry Gin

1 part lemon juice

1 part agave syrup

1 whole passion fruit per serving

2.5 parts lemonade for topping up

Method: Blend gin, lemon juice and agave with ice. Pour into glass and top with lemonade. Garnish with fresh lemon and the passion fruit.

For more information on Beefeater Gin, please visit https://www.beefeatergin.com/en-US.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Beefeater Gin