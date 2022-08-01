JETWAY Wine Seltzer-Delightful and Refreshing

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aug. 1, 2022  
JETWAY is the recently launched wine brand and an ultra-premium wine seltzer that is getting a lot of great buzz. It is founded by The Stokes lead guitarist, Albert Hammond Jr. and veteran winemaker, Ben Parsons who is also the founder of Infinite Monkey Theorem. You'll like the fact that JETWAY's attractive cans are ready to go whenever you are.

JETWAY selections are made from naturally fermented wines and have flavors that are distinctive with rare ingredients. They are inspired by Albert's global travels as a musician and the impressive quality reflects canned wine pioneer Ben Parson's winemaking expertise. McNary Vineyard, overlooking the Columbia River, in the state of Washington provides the wine varietals.

Current flavors include:

-White Wine Seltzer - Sauvignon Blanc infused with yuzu, Fijian ginger, elderflower and yerba mate. 100 calories.

- Rosé Wine Seltzer - Syrah and Cabernet infused with white peach, Fijian ginger, yerba mate, and orange peel. 110 calories.

Our readers will appreciate that the White Wine Seltzer is only 100 calories and the Rosé Wine Seltzer is 110 calories.

There are plenty of famous people who appreciate JETWAY and the company's future. Joaquin Phoenix, Rooney Mara, Robert Schwartzman, Nick Hoult, Owen Wilson and Zoey Grossman are among the investors.

JETWAY is available in cans and is also being served on tap. JETWAY is sold in a 250-ml 4-pack for $20. More information is available at https://drinkjetway.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of JETWAY



