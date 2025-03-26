Get Happy on the UES with Two Top Destinations-Cafe d'Alsace and Lungi

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The days are getting longer, and happy hour is becoming even harder to resist when you are out and about enjoying entertainment, shopping, and touring. The stylish Upper East Side crowd has top-notch spots where you can unwind at the end of a busy day or gather with friends after work.

We want our readers to know about two standout neighborhood gems that have recently introduced can't miss happy hour specials. Lungi is a Sri Lankan and South Indian kitchen and Café d’Alsace is a cozy French bistro. Plan to visit each of them. Their menus are quite different, making your happy hour excursions a real pleasure.

Lungi, which pays homage to Chef Albin Vincent’s Sri Lankan and South Indian heritage, specializes in comfort dishes, most notably the Paneer Ghee Roast. The restaurant has recently launched a daily happy hour from 5-7 pm. Enjoy Classic cocktails like the guava mojito, lychee martini, Lychee Cosmopolitan, and the Lungi Old Fashion for $12. Explore nostalgic bites beyond dosas like poricha kozhi, crispy chicken tossed in yogurt, chilli and spices; fish cutlet; chicken liver pepper fry for $12. For more information about Lungi, hours of operation and menus, visit their website HERE.

A bit further uptown on 88 Street and Second Avenue, a neighborhood favorite, Cafe d’Alsace invites guests to kick back, Parisian style at their welcoming happy hour. From 5-8 pm, you can sip on $10 pours of well selected wine by the glass or refreshing aperitifs such ans the Hugo Spritz with St. Germain, mint, lime, and sparkling wine or the delightful Lillet Spritz comprised of Liillet rosé, prosecco, orange, and mint. Additional craft cocktails are served for $12. To accompany drinks, indulge in a ‘petite charcuterie,’ homemade truffle fries, or a selection of delicious cheeses. For more information about Cafe D'Alsace, hours of operation, and menus, visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Venues, Top Photo is the Interior of Cafe d'Alsace

Comments