GILLIGAN'S in SoHo is Back With Summery Vibes

Gilligan’s is back bringing East Coast summer to the heart of SoHo. Think sun-drenched afternoons, crisp linen, and cocktails that taste like vacation. The Frozen Watermelon Margarita is back by popular demand, joined by our newest signature, the Limoncello Piña Colada, a coastal twist on a tropical classic. Visit for tasty summer skewers, Lobster rolls and more!=. Gilligan’s is your seasonal escape with no ferry required.

Gilligan’s is located adjacent to the SoHo Grand Hotel, one of New York City's favorite boutique hotel. It holds a reputation for creativity and culture that gives visitors an authentic downtown experience and access to world famous art galleries, boutiques, bars, and restaurants.

Stop by Gilligan’s anytime. Whether you are going solo or with a group, there's plenty of inviting seating and the vibe is ideal for the sunny, warm weather months.

Gilligan’s is located at 301 West Broadway, New York, NY. It will be running from May to September 30th. For more information, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of SoHo Grand Hotel

Comments