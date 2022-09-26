Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 26, 2022  
Foodie Guide to Tasty EPCOT 40th Anniversary Festivities

Editor's Note: A special thank you to Nicole Cantore, Digital Integration Specialist, Global Food & Beverage for this article that highlights all of the delicious foods available at Epcot for their 40thth Anniversary.

This year, October 1 marks the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT. You heard that right, 40 years! Since opening in 1982, the park has allowed guests who have passed through its gates to get a glimpse into the future, travel the world while experiencing different cultures, and take their taste buds on a journey through delicious food festivals. The possibilities have been endless and will continue to be with the exciting plans that lie ahead in the future of this iconic theme park.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, it's only fitting to have some tasty treats. For select days surrounding the anniversary, various locations will be serving up eats and sips honoring 40 years of fun and flavors. From the EPCOT 40th Liege Waffle at the recently opened Connections Café to the Figment Sponge Cake at Sunshine Seasons, and the Dan Dan Noodles at Nine Dragons Restaurant, there is something for everyone to get a taste of the celebrations.

I, for one, know I'm thrilled to honor EPCOT on this anniversary and plan to eat my way through the park. So, let's take a look at all the goodies coming in this Foodie Guide to the 40th Anniversary of EPCOT!

Connections Café (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

  • EPCOT 40th Liege Waffle: Brioche dough with pearl sugar

Choza de Margarita (Available beginning Sept. 30 while supplies last)

  • 40th Fiesta: Celebrate the colors for the anniversary of EPCOT with this frozen margarita in a "MEXICO 40" souvenir cup

Funnel Cake (Available Oct. 1 and 2)

  • Celebration Funnel Cake with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, sprinkles, and 40th candies

Garden House (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

  • Sake Cocktail Flight featuring Samurai, Mt. Fuji, Tokyo Sunset, and Violet Sake

La Hacienda de San Angel and San Angel Inn (Available beginning Sept. 30 while supplies last)

  • Flan: Vanilla custard topped with blueberries, whipped cream, and a "MEXICO 40" white chocolate garnish
  • Clarified Margarita: Tequila, orange liqueur, lemon, and simple syrup in a "MEXICO 40" souvenir cup with glow cube

Nine Dragons Restaurant (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

  • Dan Dan Noodles: Spicy pork with Sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame, shredded cucumber, and green onion

Space 220 Restaurant (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3) Crema Catalana: Vanilla cream custard, lemon snow, citrus segments, and spicy ginger crumble

Sunshine Seasons (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

  • Figment Sponge Cake with honey-lime mousse

Teppan Edo (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

  • EPCOT 40th Saketini: The saketini was on the menu when the Japan Pavilion first opened. This version combines sake and butterfly pea flower to create the color reminiscent of the night sky of EPCOT

Tokyo Dining (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 3)

  • EPCOT 40th Kaisen Chirashi Don: Celebration sushi bowl
  • EPCOT 40th Saketini: The saketini was on the menu when the Japan Pavilion first opened. This version combines sake and butterfly pea flower to create the color reminiscent of the night sky of EPCOT

Happy 40th Anniversary EPCOT! Which items are you most excited to try? I think all of them.

(Note: All offerings are subject to change and availability.)

Photo Credit: Funnel Cake - Courtesy of Walt Disney World Resort

