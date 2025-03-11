ERNIE O'MALLEY'S-Debuts with a Charming Irish Speakeasy

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A new restaurant dedicated to the celebration of Irish heritage and culture has just made its debut. Half of the 96-seat Ernie O'Malley's at 140 E. 27th Street (formerly the home of Jack Diamond's) is a Speakeasy that accessed through an imposing bookcase. It is an ode to the eatery's namesake, the inspirational revolutionary, accomplished author and commandant general of the Irish Republican Army, who played an instrumental role in Ireland's independence movement. The memorabilia lining the antique emerald green walls in a museum-like exhibition, which traces the Ireland's revolutionary history from 1798 to the present, was curated by Ernie O'Malley's co-owner, Dublin-born Joe Byrne, who has a masters in Irish history and operates popular Queens-based bars.

While Byrne tends to the establishment's historical and beverage programs showcasing an extraordinary selection of premium whiskies, his partner, Clyde McKenzie, a restaurant industry veteran prepares the food. His opening menu of elevated pub fare includes Irish staples like Vegetable Beef Soup, carrots, onions, potatoes, corn, green beans, zucchini, squash in a tomato beef broth, and Spice Bag, chicken, fries, bell pepper, onion, serrano peppers, Irish curry spice blend, as well as New York City favorites such as a Chopped Cheese Sandwich along with a Prime Rib every Sunday and some international offerings like the Shrimp Piri Pirii, peanuts, olive oil, hot sauce, served on toast points, a reflection of McKenzie's years with Roy's and Salad Nicoise.

Future menu additions include more Irish oriented items like Bacon & Cabbage, smoked salmon and "something with oysters," the likes of Oyster & Potato Pie and Guiness Baked Oysters.

The 50-seat front bar area resonates with a vintage sports bar vibe, its exposed brick walls covered in keepsakes commemorating the history of Irish and New York City sporting activities.

The Speakeasy, with its own bar, is equipped to host a robust live entertainment schedule ranging from traditional Irish music and the more contemporary interpretations by such acclaimed artists as Seanchaí to a lecture about the great Irish patriot Robert Emmet, presented by The Gaelic American. The new restaurant is open dally from 2 p.m. with the kitchen remaining open until midnight Sunday through Thursday, until 1 am. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, please visit HERE and call (646) 398-8157.

Photo Credit: Clyde McKenzie

Comments