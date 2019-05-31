DE MOLE Mexican Restaurant Celebrates 1st Anniversary in Williamsburg Brooklyn

de Mole--a family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant with a storied mole recipe, which is their namesake, and has been passed down from generation to generation, taking three days to make using 26 different ingredients--is a noteworthy addition to Brooklyn's Williamsburg dining scene. de Mole is a restaurant whose cuisine is home-made by a family's labor of love. This June, it celebrates its 1st year of success in Williamsburgde Mole is led by Executive Chef/Co-Owner Jose Luis Flores, who was mentored by James Beard awarded Chef Douglas Rodriguez and Chef Richard Sandoval, who received two stars in The New York Times for Maya. Flores is also the author of Dulce: Desserts in the Latin American Tradition, a cookbook that gives readers a look inside the unknown Latin-American dessert world. Together with the help of his son General Manager Daniel Flores, Chef de Cuisine Ruth Nunez, his sister Mireya Mendez Co-Founder and brother-in-law Chef Ramiro Mendez, the team craft a premier authentic Mexican menu using time-honored family recipes, with some dishes having a Mediterranean and French flare which Chef Jose credits the wide breadth of the flavors to his global travel and tutelage under Richard Sandoval.

Menu highlights to name a few includes:

Appetizers like a fresh and zesty Ceviche de Veracruz with either sea scallop or mahi-mahi with special offerings like red snapper depending on what the Chef can find at the local fish market, all poached in fresh lime juice with onion, tomato, jalapeño, avocado, cucumber.

A range of tacos with choices such as Carne Asada, grilled skirt steak, Al Pastor, Achiote marinated pork with grilled pineapple, and Baja, crispy beer battered mahi-mahi with mango habanero.

Platos Principales (entrees), Tinga de Puebla, a beef brisket stew with red rice, beans, avocado, queso blanco and corn tortillas.

Rotating specialty dishes like a beautiful regional dish from the eastern coast of Mexico with their octopus salad that is slow cooked and glazed with tamarin-pasilla sauce; an ancient inspired dish similar to an Ossobuco, which is braised with pibil, a sauce made with achiote and dry peppers, using a cooking technique dating back to the Mayans, and served over a bed of pinto beans; and a tender pork belly guacamole.

Vegetarian and vegan plate options include Seitan Fajita with mixed vegetables, garlic spinach, red rice, guacamole and tofu sour cream, served with flour tortillas; Nopales Burrito with grilled cactus, red rice, beans, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo with tomatillo sauce.

Breakfast and Brunch is also served at de Mole featuring a variety of egg dishes like "de Mole" Benedict, tequila cured salmon with lemon kale, corn bread, mixed green salad and hollandaise sauce; Ahogados - Baked Eggs with spinach, cheese and spicy tomato sauce on sour dough bread; Avocado Toast, sour dough with poached eggs, lemon, chipotle and mixed greens.

Dessert is a must with recipes from Flores' cookbook with classic choices such as the Coconut Flan, crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside homemade churros with chocolate dipping sauce and a not-to-be-missed Tres Leches cake with bananas and strawberries.

Cocktails - Bartender Felix Penaloza, who got his start at La Esquina, has curated a selection of Mexican takes on classic cocktails. Spotlights include the El Anticuado, a mezcal old fashion with Montelobos mezcal, Hornitos Reposado, charred orange, angostura and orange bitters; Oaxacan Mule with Yuu Bal Espadin Mezcal, lime and Thomas Henry ginger beer among others. The bar also includes a curated list of tequilas, including one on draft for margaritas, as well as a diverse mezcal selection.

de Mole is located at 2 Hope Street, Brooklyn, New York 11211. They are open daily from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm. For more information, visit https://demolehopest.com/ or call 347.721.3399.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of de Mole





