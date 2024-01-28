Cocktail Recipes-Two Luscious Choices to Toast Everything Love

Cocktail Recipes

By: Jan. 28, 2024

As Valentine's Day approaches, it’s time to share suggestions to elevate your celebrations with not just one, but two dreamy cocktails that effortlessly blend the worlds of spirits and sweets.

First, Ballotin’s Chocolate Pomegranate Manhattan is a true indulgence that combines bourbon, Ballotin Original Chocolate Whiskey, pomegranate juice, and a hint of cinnamon and chocolate bitters. This exquisite concoction is more than a drink; it's a dessert in a glass, enhanced by chocolate-dipped rims and adorned with plump pomegranate arils.

But why stop there when you can heighten the feeling of romance with the Disaronno Pink Velvet cocktail? This elegant fusion of Disaronno Originale and the velvety smoothness of Disaronno Velvet unveils a luxurious texture, creating a symphony of almond, chocolate, and vanilla notes. 

Don't just settle for ordinary when you can combine your cocktail and dessert in one glass. Let these luscious, creamy concoctions add a touch of magic to all of your Valentine's Day celebrations.

Chocolate Pomegranate Manhattan 

Ingredients:

-1 oz bourbon whiskey

-1.25 oz Ballotin Original Chocolate Whiskey

-0.75 oz pomegranate juice

-12 drops Bittermen’s Xocolotl mole bitters

-16 drops Old Forester smoked cinnamon bitters

-Garnish: melted chocolate rim on coupe glass, fresh arils

Method: Combine whiskey, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey, pomegranate juice, and bitters in a shaker filled with ice. Shake for 10 to 15 seconds and strain into a coupe glass with a chocolate rim. Garnish with a chocolate square and arils.

Disaronno Pink Velvet

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Disaronno Velvet

-0.5 oz Disaronno Originale

-0.5 oz Red Bitter

-Pinch of Sea Salt

Method:  Add all ingredients into a rocks glass and stir. 

For more information on Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey and additional recipes, please visit https://ballotinwhiskey.com/.

For more information on Disaronno and additional recipes, please visit https://www.disaronno.com/en/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers



