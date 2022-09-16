Chef Spotlight: Chef Bong Le Jo. of 8282 on the Lower East Side

8282, located on Stanton Street on the LES focuses on serving elevated modern Korean cuisine in a casual setting. The restaurant is owned by the affianced couple, previously owners of Pado, Chef Bong Le Jo and Jee Kim, who makes frequent trips to Seoul to ensure 8282's menu remains authentic. The menu is divided into two categories: small plates called Anju, which means food you eat with alcohol in Korean, and larger shared plates named Banju, meaning alcohol paired with good food. The inventive and playful dishes are complimented by a wide selection of premium Soju as well as craft cocktails.

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Bong Le Jo about his career and 8282.

What was your earliest interest in cooking?

In Korea, I grew up in a large family where we frequently celebrated and showed gratitude to our ancestors by offering ceremonial food. When my mother immigrated to New York, she supported our family by working in the kitchen most of her life. As a child I helped to take care of our family's deli in Queens and this spurred my earliest interest in cooking.

Who were some of your career mentors?

I officially began my culinary journey working back of the house at Perry St. I was amazed at how Jean-Georges restaurants were run so efficiently. Cedric as an executive chef was a mentor to me and his French culinary style using non-traditional ingredients has widened my palette along with the style I've began to build for myself.

What culinary styles have influenced your career?

I was trained in French and Japanese cuisine specifically in sushi. I love using the simplest ingredients to bring out its original flavor. Recently, I have taken a deep appreciation for Japanese Peruvian cuisine as the flavors parallel modern Korean food and the techniques used in Korean cuisine.

What do you consider the most distinguishing features of your work as a chef?

As a chef, I always wanted a restaurant where people left full and happy, an experience that can be shared with everyone, not only to a selected few. When building our menu, it was important to uphold the authenticity of Korean dishes at the core and then to add unexpected and clever ingredients that are well-balanced.

What is your favorite meal?

My favorite meal is a home-cooked Korean meal, with an assortment of vegetables, seafood, and soup. As I grow older, my appreciation for authentic Korean food has grown tremendously and I wish to bring this out at our restaurant.

Tell me a little bit about your restaurant for our readers.

8282 is a light-hearted, fresh take on Korean food. The name 8282 refers to Korea's country code, +82, and has an additional meaning: The numbers, when read together, translate to a phrase that means "quickly" or "faster." The phrase signifies a get-it-done attitude, symbolic of Korean culture throughout our history. Working side by side with my fiancée, we aim to introduce familiar and new Korean flavors to New York.

8282 is located at 84 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002. For menus, hours of operation and more information, please visit https://www.eightwoeightwo.com/.

or call 929.837.0360.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Bong Le Jo and 8282