Sep. 22, 2022  
CELLO and Chef Andre Fowles Pop-up Event in Lincoln Park, NJ on 9/26

Football is officially back and handcrafted specialty cheesemaker, Cello, is kicking off the season with a custom pop-up experience. On September 26th from 4-7PM, the brand will hand out free, chef-curated bites featuring Cello's award-winning cheeses. Crafted and served by 3x Food Network Chopped Champion, Chef Andre Fowles, dishes will include Brisket Grilled Cheese, Mac 'n Cheese Bites w/ truffle dipping sauce, and Mini Mascarpone Cheesecakes. Full details below!

The "Cheesing with Cello Tailgate Pop-Up" will be held on September 26th, 4-7PM at the ShopRite Lincoln Park located at 60 Beaverbrook Rd, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035.

See you there!

About Cello
Maker of the signature Copper Kettle cheese, Cello is a handcrafted, specialty cheese brand breathing new life into Old World cheesemaking. The brand produces everything from traditional favorites like Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina and specialty cheese flights. Beyond the diverse product portfolio, Cello aims to make the process of learning about cheese as easy and enjoyable as eating it. With over 75 years of cheesemaking experience, Cello's cheese connoisseurs are taking generations of knowledge and offering it to cheese lovers everywhere through accessible resources that offer insight into pairings, recipes, and more. For more information, visit their web site at https://www.cellocheese.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Chef Andre Fowles

