CARMINES ITALIAN RESTAURANT Offers Specials for National Pasta Month

In celebration of National Pasta Month, Carmine's Italian Restaurant will be offering a first-time ever six-pound pasta special every Sunday throughout the month of October and on Monday, October 17th for National Pasta Day. And on National Pasta Day guests can receive a free glass of prosecco by showing a social media post on their feed to promote the pasta event!

The pastabilities are endless with the choice of up to three different types of pastas and three different sauce selections - served with a bread basket and sides of Romano, ricotta, and shredded mozzarella cheeses! Pasta options include Orecchiette, Rigatoni, and Farfalle; and choice of sauce includes Carbonara, Bolognese, and Pesto. Feeding six to eight people, the $119 special is available for dine-in and to-go orders at both Carmine's Times Square (200 West 44th Street) and the Upper West Side (2450 Broadway).

Reservations and to-go orders for both locations can be placed online at carminesnyc.com, or made by phone; Times Square: 212-221-3800 and UWS: 212-362-2200.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmine's Italian Restaurant