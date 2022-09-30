Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CARMINES ITALIAN RESTAURANT Offers Specials for National Pasta Month

CARMINES ITALIAN RESTAURANT

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 30, 2022  
CARMINES ITALIAN RESTAURANT Offers Specials for National Pasta Month

In celebration of National Pasta Month, Carmine's Italian Restaurant will be offering a first-time ever six-pound pasta special every Sunday throughout the month of October and on Monday, October 17th for National Pasta Day. And on National Pasta Day guests can receive a free glass of prosecco by showing a social media post on their feed to promote the pasta event!

The pastabilities are endless with the choice of up to three different types of pastas and three different sauce selections - served with a bread basket and sides of Romano, ricotta, and shredded mozzarella cheeses! Pasta options include Orecchiette, Rigatoni, and Farfalle; and choice of sauce includes Carbonara, Bolognese, and Pesto. Feeding six to eight people, the $119 special is available for dine-in and to-go orders at both Carmine's Times Square (200 West 44th Street) and the Upper West Side (2450 Broadway).

Reservations and to-go orders for both locations can be placed online at carminesnyc.com, or made by phone; Times Square: 212-221-3800 and UWS: 212-362-2200.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Carmine's Italian Restaurant

TodayTix


From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


ZENATO Produces Pleasing Italian Red Wines from ValpolicellaZENATO Produces Pleasing Italian Red Wines from Valpolicella
September 30, 2022

Discover a trio of Zenato red wines grown in the beautiful Italian region of Valpolicella, the viticultural zone in the province of Verona that lies just east of Lake Garda.
CARMINES ITALIAN RESTAURANT Offers Specials for National Pasta MonthCARMINES ITALIAN RESTAURANT Offers Specials for National Pasta Month
September 30, 2022

In celebration of National Pasta Month, Carmine’s Italian Restaurant will be offering a first-time ever six-pound pasta special every Sunday throughout the month of October and on Monday, October 17th for National Pasta Day.
Go-To SPIRITS for Your Home BarGo-To SPIRITS for Your Home Bar
September 29, 2022

Whether you’re hosting guests or pouring a drink for yourself, these select clear spirits are a perfect addition to a well-stocked home bar. And with holiday parties being planned, there’s no better time to get your mixology skills ready.
Review: IL GRADINO RISTORANTE on the UES-A Superb Dining ExperienceReview: IL GRADINO RISTORANTE on the UES-A Superb Dining Experience
September 29, 2022

A wonderful Italian restaurant has recently debuted in town. Il Gradino Ristorante gives you the best reason to dine on the Upper East Side.
MARTINIQUE NEW YORK Teams up with Cure to Inspire Guests to Walk and Explore the CityMARTINIQUE NEW YORK Teams up with Cure to Inspire Guests to Walk and Explore the City
September 28, 2022

Walking is synonymous with New York City, especially when it comes to tourists. Now, travelers are getting incentivized to stay active while exploring what the city has to offer thanks to Martinique New York that is teaming up with Cure, a premium hydration brand, to offer hotel guests their best-selling electrolyte drink mix upon seeing proof of 10,000 steps as of today.