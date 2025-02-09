Brunch at Malibu Farms NYC to Support California Community

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chef Helene Henderson is the founder and chef behind Malibu Farm, the beloved California restaurant. Chef Helene will be in town to host a special charity brunch on February 15th to support the California community following the devastating California wildfires. 100% of the brunch ticket sales will go to Habitat for Humanity ReBUILD LA campaign.

Despite the Malibu Farm NYC location reopening, Helene’s original Malibu restaurant remains closed due to the ongoing gas shortages and the closure of the Pacific Coast Highway, leaving the area nearly deserted. When the fires first broke out, Helene acted quickly, donating nearly $50,000 worth of perishable food to those in need, including the local fire departments.

Malibu Farm began as a small backyard concept by Chef Helene Henderson in Malibu, where she hosted cooking classes and farm dinners surrounded by free-range chickens, a pig named Arnold, and beach-loving goats. From there, she expanded to a counter service café at the end of Malibu Pier, followed by full-service restaurants in Newport Beach, Lido, and Lanai. Despite tremendous growth, Malibu Farm remains a locally owned small business committed to wholesome, fresh ingredients—lots of veggies, whole grains, and real, unprocessed foods. The New York City location brings the laid-back Malibu vibe with a focus on local, fresh, and natural food that celebrates community.

Some of the featured a la carte brunch dishes will include:

-Breakfast Burrito: Scrambled eggs, crispy bacon, avocado, roasted potatoes

-Egg and Avocado Toast: Housemade ricotta cheese, radish, lime

-Malibu Eggs Benedict: Smoked salmon, hollandaise, housemade English muffin

Guests can make reservations through this Resy link.

Photo Credit: Provided by Malibu Farm

Comments