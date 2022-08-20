BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea Recipe

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey makes cocktails that are perfect to cool you down during these warm days of summer. We have an especially refreshing drink that features Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey in a spiked tea. Check it out!

Ballotin Caramel Turtle Spiked Tea

Ingredients:

-1 oz Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey

-3 oz Peach infused sweet tea

-Splash of Lemon Juice

-Peach slice

Method: Mix all ingredients in a tall Collins glass with ice. Garnish with a peach slice.

Inspired by a love of bourbon whiskey and a passion for chocolate, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky with a single focus: create elegant and delicious sipping whiskeys designed for flavor-craving friends. The result is an approachable whiskey that tastes like an expression of your favorite chocolate indulgences. Available in eight flavors, including Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream - all of Ballotin's spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey (SRP: $25) is the ideal spirit for those looking to sweeten their at-home libations. For more information, please visit https://ballotinwhiskey.com/ .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey