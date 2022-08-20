Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea Recipe

BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea Recipe

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 20, 2022  
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea Recipe

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey makes cocktails that are perfect to cool you down during these warm days of summer. We have an especially refreshing drink that features Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey in a spiked tea. Check it out!

Ballotin Caramel Turtle Spiked Tea

Ingredients:

-1 oz Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey

-3 oz Peach infused sweet tea

-Splash of Lemon Juice

-Peach slice

Method: Mix all ingredients in a tall Collins glass with ice. Garnish with a peach slice.

Inspired by a love of bourbon whiskey and a passion for chocolate, Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey was founded in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky with a single focus: create elegant and delicious sipping whiskeys designed for flavor-craving friends. The result is an approachable whiskey that tastes like an expression of your favorite chocolate indulgences. Available in eight flavors, including Original Chocolate, Bourbon Ball, Caramel Turtle, Chocolate Mint, Peanut Butter Chocolate, Chocolate Mocha, Chocolate Cherry, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Cream - all of Ballotin's spirits combine the backbone, body, and base flavor of aged American whiskey with all-natural essences of classic and contemporary chocolate favorites.

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey (SRP: $25) is the ideal spirit for those looking to sweeten their at-home libations. For more information, please visit https://ballotinwhiskey.com/ .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene,... (read more about this author)


BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea RecipeBALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea Recipe
August 20, 2022

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey makes cocktails that are perfect to cool you down during these warm days of summer. We have an especially refreshing drink that features Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey in a spiked tea. Check it out!
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Tomohiro Urata of MIFUNE New YorkChef Spotlight: Executive Chef Tomohiro Urata of MIFUNE New York
August 19, 2022

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Tomohiro about his career and MIFUNE New York for our 'Chef Spotlight.'
SAUZA® AGAVE COCKTAILS Launches Que Viva Mariachi ContestSAUZA® AGAVE COCKTAILS Launches Que Viva Mariachi Contest
August 19, 2022

This Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15), Sauza® Agave Cocktails is looking to encourage people to get busy living by spending valuable time with family and friends over flavorful drinks and music.
ZAYA RUM and Dough Doughnuts Present Zaya Rum Glazed DoughnutZAYA RUM and Dough Doughnuts Present Zaya Rum Glazed Doughnut
August 18, 2022

August is well National Rum Month and now that it’s in full swing, you may be looking for a new way to celebrate! Check out the Zaya Rum Glazed Doughnut.
LE DÎNER EN BLANC Culinary Event Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the US and Returns to NYCLE DÎNER EN BLANC Culinary Event Celebrates 10th Anniversary in the US and Returns to NYC
August 17, 2022

Opulent dining is back, chic white finery is back, elaborate table settings are back…yes, finally Le Dîner en Blanc, the legendary, French-inspired pop-up culinary event, is back to celebrate its 10th edition anniversary in New York on September 19.