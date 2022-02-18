BAILEYS DELICIOUSLY LIGHT Partners with Contemporary Artist Baron Von Fancy

What's a light moment you might ask? It's taking that much needed time out of your day to celebrate yourself and your loved ones, whether it be over a delicious treat or a good laugh. To help encourage more of these moments, Baileys Deliciously Light Liqueur is partnering with contemporary artist, Baron Von Fancy, known for pushing the boundaries of design using expressive lettering, vivid colors and unexpected materials. Equally lively and audacious, Baron Von Fancy is using his individualistic style of art to spark moments for us to admire the unexpected, grin at his clever slogans, and treat ourselves with Baileys Deliciously Light iced coffee (because iced coffee is always a good idea!).

"Each day is a new opportunity to focus on ourselves and appreciate the light moments in life," says Baron Von Fancy. "I'm excited to partner with Baileys Deliciously Light to help encourage more people to seek out the moments that unwittingly enhance our daily rituals - and sometimes the best way is with a Baileys Deliciously Light iced coffee break."

To help inspire more of these moments, you can now enjoy a special message from Baron Von Fancy, either by admiring a work of art in your city or by sipping on a cocktail at home with friends and family:

-"Light Note" Sweepstakes: Consumers can vote for their city for a chance to win an original, one-of-a-kind, large-scale mural, designed by Baron Von Fancy. The city that receives the most votes wins! Votes can be casted at deliciouslylight.baileys.com through March 31, 2022. Rules and restrictions apply.

-Cold Weather, Colder Brew: Want to bring Baron Von Fancy's artwork into your home? You're in luck! In partnership with Cocktail Courier, Baileys Deliciously Light is offering a custom cocktail kit suited for year-round iced coffee aficionados (you know who you are!). The "Always Light, Always Right" Cocktail Kit includes an iced coffee tumbler, milk frother and beverage sleeve - all of which are adorned with custom Baron Von Fancy artwork. The complete cocktail kit is available to purchase at CocktailCourier.com.

