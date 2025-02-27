News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

4 Cocktails to Energize Your National Espresso Martini Day

National Espresso Martini Day is coming up on March 15.

By: Feb. 27, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Did you know that March 15th is National Espresso Martini Day? Ready to shake things up? Since its creation in the 1980s, this bittersweet, caffeinated libation has become a global favorite - perfect for kicking off an evening or winding down with a smooth nightcap. 

Whether you're a purist or love an unexpected riff, there are endless ways to elevate your cocktail game. Galliano Espresso and Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur are must-haves for crafting a bold and flavorful Espresso Martini at home; For a unique spin, swap vodka for Kōloa Kaua’i Coffee Rum to add a tropical touch of Hawaii to your caffeine fix. Partnering with Kauaʻi Coffee Company, this coffee-flavored rum bottles the Hawaiian Island ease and the spirit of Aloha. If you’re looking for a lighter take, Fluère Spiced Cane offers a low-ABV twist while preserving the cocktail’s signature depth.

Check out four recipes to shake up your National Espresso Martini Day below!

4 Cocktails to Energize Your National Espresso Martini Day ImageGalliano Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Vodka
1 oz Galliano Espresso
1 oz Espresso

Instructions:

Blend together and enjoy!

4 Cocktails to Energize Your National Espresso Martini Day Image

Espresso Martini

Ingredients:

1 oz. Kōloa Kaua’i Coffee Rum 
½ oz. Kōloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum     
½ oz. Big Island Cinnamon Syrup 
2 oz. Cold Brew
Garnish: Kaua’i Coffee Espresso Bean 

Instructions:

Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled, strain and serve in a chilled glass. 

Photographer: Vanessa Palmisano
Mixologist: Jennifer Bryant

4 Cocktails to Energize Your National Espresso Martini Day Image

Tia Espresso Martini

Ingredients: 

1 oz Vodka
1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
1 oz Freshly Brewed Espresso (or Cold Brew Concentrate)
Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans 

Instructions: 

Fill a martini glass with ice and set aside to chill. Pour Tia Maria, vodka and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Fill the rest of the shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients together. Empty the martini glass of ice. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer and sieve into the glass. Finish with three coffee beans.

4 Cocktails to Energize Your National Espresso Martini Day ImageThe Low ABV Espresso Martini (6%)

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Fluère Spiced Cane 
1 oz Galliano Espresso
1 oz Espresso 
Dash of simple syrup
Garnish: Three Coffee Beans 

Instructions: 

Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Videos