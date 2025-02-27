4 Cocktails to Energize Your National Espresso Martini Day

National Espresso Martini Day is coming up on March 15.
Did you know that March 15th is National Espresso Martini Day? Ready to shake things up? Since its creation in the 1980s, this bittersweet, caffeinated libation has become a global favorite - perfect for kicking off an evening or winding down with a smooth nightcap.
Whether you're a purist or love an unexpected riff, there are endless ways to elevate your cocktail game. Galliano Espresso and Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur are must-haves for crafting a bold and flavorful Espresso Martini at home; For a unique spin, swap vodka for Kōloa Kaua’i Coffee Rum to add a tropical touch of Hawaii to your caffeine fix. Partnering with Kauaʻi Coffee Company, this coffee-flavored rum bottles the Hawaiian Island ease and the spirit of Aloha. If you’re looking for a lighter take, Fluère Spiced Cane offers a low-ABV twist while preserving the cocktail’s signature depth.
Check out four recipes to shake up your National Espresso Martini Day below!
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Vodka
1 oz Galliano Espresso
1 oz Espresso
Instructions:
Blend together and enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 oz. Kōloa Kaua’i Coffee Rum
½ oz. Kōloa Kaua’i Cacao Rum
½ oz. Big Island Cinnamon Syrup
2 oz. Cold Brew
Garnish: Kaua’i Coffee Espresso Bean
Instructions:
Add all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake until chilled, strain and serve in a chilled glass.
Photographer: Vanessa Palmisano
Mixologist: Jennifer Bryant
Ingredients:
1 oz Vodka
1 oz Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur
1 oz Freshly Brewed Espresso (or Cold Brew Concentrate)
Garnish: 3 Coffee Beans
Instructions:
Fill a martini glass with ice and set aside to chill. Pour Tia Maria, vodka and espresso into a cocktail shaker. Fill the rest of the shaker with ice. Shake the ingredients together. Empty the martini glass of ice. Pour in the contents of the shaker using a strainer and sieve into the glass. Finish with three coffee beans.
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Fluère Spiced Cane
1 oz Galliano Espresso
1 oz Espresso
Dash of simple syrup
Garnish: Three Coffee Beans
Instructions:
Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with three coffee beans
Videos