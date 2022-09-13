Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 13, 2022  
THE DJANGO is Celebrating 7th Year Anniversary

The Django, located in The Roxy Hotel at 2 Avenue of the Americas, is celebrating its 7-year anniversary on Saturday, September 24th with shows from 7:30 p.m to 3:00 a.m.

The Django has become a place to call home for musicians and audiences alike. Providing opportunities for rising stars, seasoned performers, and eager audiences to enjoy a range of jazz music complimented by hand-crafted cocktails and a curated dinner menu.

The night will be hosted by Emmy-nominated trumpeter and singer Benny Benack III: not only a fiery trumpet player but also a singer with a sly, mature, naturally expressive delivery in the post-Sinatra mold, performing standards and his own astute songs with a thrilling sense of showmanship.

Benny will be sharing vocal duties with the Latin stylings of Mar Vilaseca, award-winning, rising-star Georgia Heeres, Django fan-favorite Richard Cortez, and more.

For more information on The Django, please visit their web site at https://www.thedjangonyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Django

