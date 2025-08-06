Vancouver International Flamenco Festival Reveals 2025 Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Vancouver International Flamenco Festival will return from September 20–28, 2025, with a rich lineup of live performances, masterclasses, workshops, and community events across the city. Now in its 35th year, the festival will celebrate flamenco’s vibrant global presence with performances by artists from Spain, the U.S., Mexico, Cuba, Iran, Morocco, and Canada.

This year’s programming kicks off with two days of free outdoor events at Granville Island’s Picnic Pavilion on September 20 and 21, including family-friendly performances and introductory flamenco classes for children and adults.

Other festival highlights include:

Dark Sounds by Victoria’s Palabra Flamenco at the Waterfront Theatre on September 24

De Fez a Jerez by Seffarine, blending North African and Andalusian traditions, on September 25

Karen Flamenco’s Vivaldi’s Four Seasons on September 26

Flamenco Rosario’s ensemble production Soulfulness on September 27 at the Vancouver Playhouse

A traditional flamenco music concert by José El Cachito Díaz and Caroline Planté on September 28 at the Mel Lehan Hall

Workshops and masterclasses will take place throughout the festival, including instruction from acclaimed artists such as Manuel Gutierrez, Macarena López, and Rosario Ancer. Offerings include introductory dance, intermediate to advanced technique, and sessions on flamenco singing (cante) and hand clapping (palmas).

Select events are free. Tickets for other performances range from $30–$60 plus fees. Masterclass registration prices vary.