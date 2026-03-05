APPLAUSE YOUTH DANCE Festival 2026 to Showcase Midlands Talent

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Applause Youth Dance Festival has announced the 23 successful companies and solo performers from across the East and West Midlands who will be performing at a vibrant weekend celebration of youth dance at the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham on Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 April.

The festival showcases the work of young dancers from a variety of backgrounds and levels of experience, between the ages of 11 to 19 and up to 25 for disabled dancers. The final programme includes companies from a huge variety of settings including school and college groups, youth dance organisations, and private dance schools.

“Congratulations to all these amazing young artists. We had more than 50 applications and it was incredibly difficult to make the final selection from such a strong and inspiring work,” said Becky Bailey, Director of Engagement at Fabric, the producers of the festival.

“Applause offers a unique and inspiring platform for young dancers from across the Midlands to showcase their talent in a professional venue. The event brings together performers from a wide range of backgrounds—both disabled and nondisabled—for a vibrant celebration of youth creativity. Audiences can look forward to an exciting mix of dance styles, including tap, hip hop, contemporary, and dancehall, presented by the next generation of dancers from across the region,” added Becky.

Saturday 11 April features:

Next Door Dance Youth Company (East Midlands)

Sterran Dance Company (West Midlands)

Loco Academy (West Midlands)

Attitude Dance Studios Performance Team (West Midlands)

ACE Youth Company (West Midlands)

North Birmingham Academy (West Midlands)

Young Creations (East Midlands)

CYCC Dance Elevate (East Midlands)

Moving Dance Co (West Midlands)

NSFB (Northampton School for Boys) (East Midlands)

EC Dance (East Midlands)

Sunday 12 April features:

Park Vale Senior Dance Academy (East Midlands)

Dance Development Project (East Midlands)

Nottingham College Dance (East Midlands)

Holly (solo performance) (East Midlands)

IGNITE AMTD (West Midlands)

Linden Youth (West Midlands)

Eloquent Dance (West Midlands)

ME Dance Youth (West Midlands)

Afrocave Dance (West Midlands)

Our Lady St Chad (West Midlands)

Manushi Dance (East Midlands) Northampton School Dance Academy (East Midlands)

During the weekend AYDF will also be hosting a unique marketplace offering the young performers and the public an opportunity to connect with dance organisations, providers, and institutions, explore training opportunities, projects, and learn about career pathways related to and around dance. There will be an exhibition space for mini performances, plus workshops and talks.

Applause is pleased to also be working in partnership with Breakin' Convention this year, presenters of award-winning hip hop theatre revolution, and will be hosting a workshop for the young people and leading the warm-up session for the festival weekend. They will also be joining the discussion panel about careers in dance which will be open to the public.

“This is a one stop shop for everyone interested in youth dance. The workshop leaders used to be in the young people's shoes and have danced in youth companies themselves, so this is a unique opportunity to learn from their experience - see it, to be it!” says Becky.

Entry to the marketplace is free and will be located on level 2 at the Royal Concert Hall from Saturday 11 April 12.30 – 5.30pm, and Sunday 12 April 12.30 – 5pm.

Tickets for the Applause performances can be purchased from the Royal Concert Hall here.

Applause Youth Dance Festival is produced by Fabric and delivered in partnership with U.Dance Regional and One Dance UK, continuing its role as the U.Dance Regional Platform for the Midlands for 2026. The companies taking part may be selected to go on to perform at the U.Dance National Festival in 2026, the largest of its kind, which will be held Friday 3 July to Sunday 5 July in Glasgow, where there will be further opportunities to join workshops and perform on a professional stage.