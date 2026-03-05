My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Flamenco Festival NY 2026 to Feature Interactive CAJONEADA Workshop

Interactive flamenco percussion workshop to be held at Bronx Music Hall.

By: Mar. 05, 2026
Flamenco Festival NY 2026 to Feature Interactive CAJONEADA Workshop Image

As part of the Flamenco Festival NY 2026, an interactive cajoneada will take place at the Bronx Music Hall. The event will be held free of admission. 

Attendees will be able to participate in a flamenco percussion workshop, exploring the role of the cajón in flamenco, all within a vibrant community setting.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 8 at 4pm, and will be co-presented with Bronx Music Hall.





Broadway Bracket


Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Videos