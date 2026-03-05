Flamenco Festival NY 2026 to Feature Interactive CAJONEADA Workshop

As part of the Flamenco Festival NY 2026, an interactive cajoneada will take place at the Bronx Music Hall. The event will be held free of admission.

Attendees will be able to participate in a flamenco percussion workshop, exploring the role of the cajón in flamenco, all within a vibrant community setting.

The event will take place on Sunday, March 8 at 4pm, and will be co-presented with Bronx Music Hall.