Flamenco Festival NY to Present Ángeles Toledano and Benito Bernal in Concert

Angeles Toledano, a rising star in the flamenco scene, will bring her powerful voice and fearless artistry to New York in a show that blends tradition and innovation. The performance will take place on Saturday, March 7 at 8PM at Roulette. The performance takes audiences on an emotional journey through strength, vulnerability, and resilience, capturing flamenco's essence in its purest and boldest form.

In this concert, Toledano presents new songs in a duo format alongside her flamenco repertoire, offering a gentle nod to Lorca, La Argentinita and the echoes of his time in New York.

She is joined by guitarist Benito Bernal, an important name in the future of flamenco guitar, who has accompanied her for years and whose complicity with her on stage becomes evident in every performance.