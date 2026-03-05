BalletX to Present THE FOUR SEASONS REIMAGINED at SPAC in June 2026

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BalletX, Philadelphia's premier contemporary ballet company, will present the Saratoga Performing Arts Center premiere of The Four Seasons Reimagined in a special one-night, pavilion-only performance on Thursday, June 11, 2026. This immersive, evening-length work marks BalletX's first full-company, headlining engagement on the SPAC Amphitheater stage and arrives just days after its world premiere. The company previously performed in the Spa Little Theater and appeared as a guest with The Philadelphia Orchestra on the main stage.

“This season at SPAC, we are reflecting on The Four Seasons—an idea that resonates deeply with our home in Saratoga Spa State Park and with SPAC's evolution as a vibrant, year-round organization,” said Elizabeth Sobol, Chief Executive Officer of Saratoga Performing Arts Center. “We are proud to have supported the creation of this bold and ambitious work, which beautifully reflects our commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability, inspiring audiences to consider both the majesty and fragility of the natural world that surrounds us. We are also thrilled to welcome regional organizations dedicated to conservation and sustainability, offering them the opportunity to share their work with our audiences and join us for this shared artistic experience.”

The Four Seasons Reimagined is an epic new production that ushers audiences into an immersive landscape shaped by sound, movement, light and design. Composer and electronic music innovator Dan Deacon creates and performs a bold original score live on stage with his nine-member band, igniting an interactive landscape where the seasons pulse with urgency and wonder. Four visionary choreographers—Morgann Runacre-Temple (Summer), Penny Saunders (Fall), Jamar Roberts (Winter), and Trey McIntyre (Spring)—each bring a distinct season to life revealing nature as the driving force at the heart of the story: fragile, fierce, and magnificently alive.

“We are so grateful to work on this larger-than-life project with Saratoga Performing Arts Center,” said BalletX Artistic and Executive Director, Christine Cox. “The Four Seasons Reimagined is a celebration two years in the making and we're honored to premiere it as part of America250. Creating alongside Dan Deacon, Penny Saunders, Jamar Roberts, Trey McIntyre, Morgann Runacre-Temple, Emma Kingsbury, Christopher Ash and our company of dancers has been the experience of a lifetime and the result is truly unique – four world premieres, one epic score, one beautiful love letter to Mother Nature.”

At the heart of the project is a newly commissioned score by globally renowned composer, performer, and electronic music pioneer Dan Deacon. Known for his genre-defying sound and mesmerizing, epic-scale live performances, Deacon will reinterpret Vivaldi's iconic work with an avant-garde, modern edge. Performed live alongside his nine-piece ensemble of musicians, several taking on multiple instruments, the score reflects the shifting seasons and our relationship with the natural world, weaving in hope-infused passages that actively engage and inspire audiences. The collaboration marks BalletX's second partnership with Deacon, following the 2023 premiere of NYCB Resident Choreographer Justin Peck's Become a Mountain.

Scenic and costume design is by acclaimed designer Emma Kingsbury, whose work spans theater, dance, opera, and film, including collaborations with Opera Australia and La Scala. Known for creating imaginative, layered environments that deepen storytelling, Kingsbury brings a multidisciplinary vision shaped with sustainability at its core. Dynamic and evocative lighting is brought to life by Christopher Ash whose work has been seen at The Met, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Canadian Opera, Houston Grand Opera, and across numerous Broadway productions. Their collaboration is designed to surround audiences in a fully realized environment, evolving in real time and dissolving the boundary between performer and viewer.

Extending this commitment beyond the stage, SPAC has invited regional organizations dedicated to conservation and sustainability to attend and engage with audiences prior to the performance. Participating partners include the Agricultural Stewardship Association, Albany Pine Bush Preserve, Mohawk Hudson Land Conservation District, New York State Parks & Historic Preservation, Pitney Meadows Community Farm, Saratoga PLAN, SoBro Conservancy, Southern Adirondack Audubon Society, Spa City Farmers' Market, Sustainable Saratoga, Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park and Capital Region PRISM.

Tickets will be available beginning on March 6 at 10 a.m. for members (tiered by level) and on March 12 at 10 a.m. for the general public. All tickets for this performance are pavilion only and start at $29.