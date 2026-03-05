Works & Process Opens Applications for 2026-27 Choreographer Residencies

Works & Process has released an open application for week-long, out-of-town residencies for NYC-based choreographers and dance companies.

Each year, Works & Process produces more than 25 creative residencies via a network of over a dozen partner venues in five states. Artists and projects are curated and - as of 2025 - selected through an open call. Residency support can span the entire life of a project, from first explorations in the studio to final rehearsals for the premiere, and even touring.

A cornerstone of its support for the creative process, in tandem with a commitment to building collaboration across the arts ecosystem, Works & Process residencies center artists and their specific needs, providing them with focused time and space that is critical to develop work. To date, Works & Process has produced 100+ residencies that have supported 700+ artists, incubating works that have been recognized with Bessie Awards, National Dance Project grants, and toured nationally and internationally with the U.S. State Department.

Works & Process supports creative process for companies of eight (or fewer) artists for seven-day residencies. Each artist receives an industry-leading fee of $175 per day ($1,225 per week). Residencies also include 24/7 studio access, on-site housing, a travel stipend, and health insurance enrollment access. Awarded residencies will take place between October 2026 - May 2027 and may be used to start a new project or continue developing an existing work.

Applications will be accepted from March 24-April 21, 2026 at 5PM EST, or close earlier if the submission limit of up to 300 applications is reached. Works & Process will award up to 15 residencies, and all applicants will be notified by June 30, 2026.

Information on applying, including eligibility and application guidelines, is at www.worksandprocess.org/residencies.

APPLY FOR A RESIDENCY (March 24 - April 21, 2026)

ARTIST ELIGIBILITY & APPLICATION GUIDELINES (PDF)

RESIDENCY FAQS (PDF)

WORKS & PROCESS RESIDENCY PARTNERS

Connecticut

Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center, Waterford, CT

Massachusetts

The Adams Theater, Adams, MA

Prior Performing Arts Center at College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, MA

The Yard, Chilmark, MA

New Jersey

ArtYard, Frenchtown, NJ

New York

Bethany Arts Community, Ossining, NY

Bridge Street Theatre, Catskill, NY

Catskill Mountain Foundation, Hunter, NY

The Church, Sag Harbor, NY

CUNY Dance Initiative, New York, NY

Guild Hall, East Hampton, NY

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park, Tivoli, NY

Modern Accord Depot, Accord, NY

Onassis ONX, New York, NY

The Pocantico Center, Tarrytown, NY

PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance, Chatham, NY

The Watermill Center, Water Mill, NY

Vermont

The Campus at Marlboro Music, Marlboro, VT

Past Resident Artists & Projects

Abdiel Jacobson, Adesola Osakalumi, Alethea Pace, Andy Blankenbuehler, Arturo Lyons, Ayodele Casel, Baye & Asa, Beatbox House, Brian Henry "HallowDreamz" & the Krump Community, Caged Birds by Kash Gaines, Cal Hunt, Caleb Teicher, Cassandra Trenary, Chroma, Chrybaby Cozie and Harlem Lite Feet, Courtney "Balenciaga" Washington, Emily Coates, Ephrat Asherie Dance, Experiments in Opera, The Fabulous Waack Dancers, Gabe Stone Shayer, History of The Beatbox House, Hope Boykin Dance and Mahogany L. Browne, Indian Letters by Preeti Vasudevan, It's Showtime NYC, Jamar Roberts, Jazz as Movement with Gaby Cook, Kamala Sankaram Kayla Farrish, Kinetic Grace by Ryan McNamara, KR3TS, Mai Lê Hô, Ladies of Hip-Hop, LayeRhythm, Les Ballet Afrik, Lloyd Knight, Jack Ferver, Jeremy Jacob, Maimouna Keita School of African Dance, Marie Basse-Wiles, Martha Graham Dance Company with Baye & Asa, Masterz at Work Dance Family, Music From The Sole, Naomi Funaki, New Chamber Ballet, New Jersey Ballet, Omari Wiles, Orlando Hernandez and The Knee-Heart Connection, Parsons Dance, Passion Fruit Dance Company, Pontus Lidberg, Princess Lockerooo, Raja Feather Kelly, Rokafella and Kwikstep, Samantha Figgins, Sekou McMiller, Seven Deadly Sins (Joshua Bergasse, Justin Vivian Bond, Jeffrey Guimond, Marc Happel, and Sara Mearns), South of Houston (Charles Turner), Stefanie Batten Bland, Taylor Stanley and Alec Knight, Shen Wei Dance Arts, Sun Kim Dance Theatre, Thang Dao Dance Company, The Missing Element, The Reckoning by Francesca Harper, Third Bird by Isaac Mizrahi and Nico Muhly, Williamstown Theatre Festival with Jeremy O. Harris, Xin Ying, Yin Yue, and more.