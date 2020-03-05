KOZLOVA INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION to Celebrate 40th Anniversary of the Kozlov's Defection

This year's KOZLOVA INTERNATIONAL BALLET COMPETITION includes two special events:

40th Anniversary of the Kozlov's defection, and

10th Anniversary of the Valentina Kozlova International Ballet Competition.

Thursday March 19, 6 PM: - 40th ANNIVERSARY OF THE KOZLOV'S DEFECTION FROM THE SOVIET UNION

Valentina Kozlova and Leonid Kozlov, both principal dancers with the Bolshoi Ballet, defected when the Company was performing in Los Angeles in 1959. To celebrate this milestone, they will be reunited on stage in a Gala Performance (Leonid will come from his home in Aruba), along with guests that include Brooklyn Mack, former VKIBC gold medalist and dancer with the English National Ballet; Clement Guillaume, former VKIBC Silver Medalist and dancer with the Columbia Ballet in South Carolina; Justin Valentine, former VKIBC Silver Medalist and recipient of a one-year scholarship to the Vaganova Academy in St. Petersburg, in a contemporary solo by Nina Buisson; video showings of Valentina and Leonid, and more.

Friday March 20, 6 PM: Announcement of the 2020 Medalists (6 to 6:30 PM) followed by Gala Performance of Medalists and Guests (7 PM curtain).

Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway (at 95th Street)

Tickets: $40; $20 for students/seniors

Reservations: www.symphonyspace.org or 212.864.5400





