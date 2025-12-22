WHITE WAVE Dance Opens Application For The 2026 DUMBO Dance Festival

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

WHITE WAVE is inviting you to submit applications for our 25th Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, taking place June 26-28, 2026.

For over two decades, WHITE WAVE Dance has showcased contemporary dance artists from across the globe. Join in celebrating international dance at the renowned Taylor Dance East Theatre.

The 2026 DUMBO DANCE FESTIVAL: A THREE-DAY SPECTACULAR PRESENTING 50+ COMPANIES FROM NEW YORK & AROUND THE WORLD.

APPLICATION DEADLINE(S):

Early Bird Special Application by January 19th at 11:30pm

Regular Application by February 2nd at 11:30pm

Click HERE for the online Application Form!

WHITE WAVE scours the globe to bring today's most innovative dancemakers-both emerging and established-to NYC for one unforgettable weekend, with a special focus on the new, emerging, and experimental. Dance lovers will enjoy a vibrant showcase of contemporary dance, experiencing the energy and vitality of New York and global dance scenes up close.

Each choreographer/company may submit up to two applications for the 2026 DUMBO Dance Festival. Please note that each application requires a separate form and application fee, which is non-refundable.

All applications will be reviewed by a panel of impartial adjudicators. If your work is selected, you will be notified by email by mid-February 2026.

For all inquiries regarding the 2026 DDF, please contact Young Soon Kim, Artistic Director, at 718-855-8822 or email ww2026ddf@gmail.com.